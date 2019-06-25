2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro Review Price, Release date & Competition

On the last Chicago Auto Show, a Japanese giant surprised everyone by introducing the new member of its TRD Pro series. Toyota Sequoia has been on the market for 18 years now, and things needed to be shaken up a bit – the competitors were winning the sales battle. It was the right move according to many of the reviewers. The result is an old SUV with a new flattering suffix which is as comfortable crawling through the mud as it is towing your boat, as Toyota describes it.
Price
The standard model has a starting price of $48,700. With all the additional off-road equipment, it should be around $67,000.
Interior
This Japanese veteran decided to keep its traditional interior with the same vertical dash from the standard model. There are, however, some major improvements considering functionality. The most significant one is certainly the new 7.0-inch infotainment screen, which is added to the center console and supports Apple Car Play, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa.
Also, the black lathering with a TRD Pro stitches gives Sequoia a hint of a luxurious touch.
Other interior features include adjustable power seats, heated mirrors, sunroof, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and dual-zone climate control.
Exterior
A lot of reviewers claim that Sequoia could have aged more gracefully if Toyota had taken better care of its looks. Basically, nothing has dramatically changed in the old model’s visual appearance. Off-road additions include a skid-plate to protect the oil pan, set of aluminum running boards and a roof rack. Modern design is incorporated through LEDs, blacked out wing mirrors, TRD Pro badges on the fenders, and 18-inch BBS wheels painted in black. The Sequoia is available in four shades: super white, black metallic, magnetic grey metallic, army green (exclusive to TRD Pro lineup).
Engine
While a 7-liter, naturally aspirated V-8 that churns out 381 horses and 401 pound-feet of torque sounds astonishing, the fans are somewhat disappointed with the six-speed automatic transmission. They are saying that the vehicle this size deserves more gears and that the engine this powerful shouldn’t be restrained by the limited gear system.
Release date
The release date has not yet officially been confirmed, but the production is expected to start in July 2019, which means that Sequoia should be in showrooms around September 2019.
COMPETITION:
Chevrolet Tahoe 2018
This American SUV is an absolute leader in the market, existing for 24 years now. Another veteran, but with a more adjustable spirit – the one that knows how to adapt to global trends.
Price
The starting price is $48,000.
Release date: 2018.
Interior
The Tahoe’s cabin is spacious enough and has all the necessary equipment you can think of. The seats are comfortable and supportive, especially in the front row. The second one is a bit on the tight side, but with enough space for legs and head. The third one is reserved for children.
As far as the cargo space is concerned, Tahoe offers 15.3 cubic feet of cargo space. If you wish to add some more load, you’ll have to move the seats.
If you decide to go for a model with standard equipment, you should know that all the necessary features are included. There are, however, some optional ones like an 8-inch infotainment system with Apple Car Play and Android Auto, five USB Ports, heated front seats, keyless entry, power-folding rear seats, heated steering wheel, power moon roof, and rear-seat DVD entertainment system.
Exterior
Its visual appearance combines chrome with black accents, which gives it a timeless look that is both classical and modern. Accordingly, the proportional lines are intermixed with bulky details, which is, we must say, a design Sequoia should have been using. All in all, captivating looks.
Engine
The Tahoe comes with two engine options – A 6.2-liter, V-8 engine that packs 420 horses in the RST and Premier plus Special Edition trims, and a 5.3-liter V-8 engine that produces 355 horsepower in all the other trims.
Ford Expedition 2018
Price
$52,130
Release date: 2018.
Interior
This model is known for its spacious interiority and Brobdingnagian doors which make access to the third row. The basic model comes equipped with fewer features than Tahoe, but for some extra charge you can opt for 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, power handsfree tailgate, 10-way power adjustment seats, power running board, autonomous emergency braking, surround-view camera, rear seat entertainment system, and an adaptive cruise control.
Exterior
It’s an SUV that has bulkiness spelled all over its design. It looks threatening on the road, with a show-off note that you can’t miss.
Engine
The Ford Expedition comes powered with a 3.5-liter, twin-turbocharged, V-6 that churns out 375 horses and 470 pound-feet of torque in the base trims. You can opt for top-end trim that packs 400 horses and 480 pound-feet of torque. The automatic transmission uses the 10-gears system, which pulls no restraints on the engine.