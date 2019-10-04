22 Sexy Lingerie Models Who Are Missing Their Vaginas

Dragana Stepicby:

October 4, 2019

Style

Valentine’s Day is the perfect holiday for a gal to test out some sexy lingerie. There are so many different styles to choose from. Will you choose to go demure or vampy or vagina-less? In our search, we found an epidemic that seems to be plaguing lingerie models. Their vaginas have gone missing! (The nipples were just the beginning.) But where did they go? Let’s “Law & Order” this shit. Dun … dun … dun. We have some theories …

Source: The Frisky

Vagina disappeared in the fruit aisle. It was never heard from again. [Teddy Girl]

Source: The Frisky

Lady parts abducted by a strange monster living in her closet. She tried to defend herself with a stiletto, but it was useless. [Yandy]

Source: The Frisky

Vanished into thin air during a hurricaine. [Yandy]

Source: The Frisky

Was on a cruise for her honeymoon, vagina fell overboard. [MonsterMarketplace]

Source: The Frisky

Was attacked by angry pack of drag queens. [Teddy Girl]

Source: The Frisky

Got lost in the mail. [Yandy]

Source: Walmart

Had a nervous breakdown during fantasy football season.

Source: NewFrog

Went for a walk near a lake. Never returned.

Source: NewFrog

Visited Sedona’s Red Rock mountains for “spiritual healing.”

Source: Jewelry Celebrity

Dropped too much acid.

Source: ebay

Last seen while shucking corn in an area where crop circles are common.

Source: Netyushop

Fell off in a hot tub.

Source: Twitter

Fell down an elevator shaft.

Source: Where To Get It

Ate too many chicken taquitos.

Source: barenecessities

Spent too much time on Facebook.

Source: Where To Get It

Was studying for the bar when her vagina went into hiding.

Source: Geekbuying

Spontaneously combusted after a bad online date.

Source: bidorbuy

Disappeared during a jewelry heist gone wrong.

Source: Geekbuying

Gone fishin.’

Source: OpenChinaCart

Was arrested by the fashion police.

Source: othereden

Got eaten by her ass.

Source: Archiwum Allegro

Was the victim of a bitter photo retoucher.

Original by Julie Gerstein

Last modified: October 4, 2019

About the Author:

Dragana Stepic

