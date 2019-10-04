Men and Women Admit the Most Depraved Things They’ve Ever Done

I woke up one day and was bored and had no plans so I booty called (texted) a few guys I knew to see who was up for what. Ended up hooking up with five different guys that day. It was pretty fun actually. (mcgregsola)

Craigslist Hook-Ups

I used to hook up with people using apps and Craigslist. I don’t use them anymore as much because I have built my network. Anyway. I felt like having a three-way so I went ahead and invited 6 people over. The logic was that if I invite 6, 2 will at least show up. Instead 4 showed up. All 4 were hot and I got to have 4 new penises up my a*s.

Later that day, we were chilling by the pool and another one hit me up saying he wants to come if I am still available. He was hotter than anyone else that was over so I said sure and I had sex with him by myself. (just_a_confused_guy)

Financial Domination

I whore myself to men for money sometimes. I also have a slave. Met this dude online and now I’m his master, in control of both his actions and bank accounts when in the presence of me. I never understood the financial domination thing but hey, we all get off to lots of different stuff. (omfggrenade)

Sex Therapy I had sex with a hot girl who worked as an exotic dancer at a club close to my home. I was too stressed to talk about what was bothering me to anyone at the club so once she finished her shift she drove me to her place where we did it. We had a blast and she told me that sex has therapeutic purposes. (Eric601)