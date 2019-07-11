13 Luxury Bedroom Toys

301 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, and now they can also be her friend with benefits. Maison Victor, a high-end jeweler in Paris’ ritzy Place Vendome, has just created the ultimate bling-bling platinum vibrator, with over 18 carats—117 diamonds total. In this economy, who is buying a $60,000 sex toy!? “It was designed for rich people who want to declare their love in a special way,” says a company rep. Because, let’s face it, honey, there is no Hallmark card over $4.99, let alone one that can say “I love you” over and over and over again. Plus, the diamond center ring can double as a detachable wedding ring. Oh, rich people are so eccentric!

For we lay people, vibrators are more likely used for a party of one. But still, a girl can dream, can’t she? So, if you’re looking to treat yourself, here are 10 crazy-expensive sex toys that you could buy, instead of settling your college loan debt.

1. Coco de Mer

2. Doxy Number 3 Extra Powerful Aluminium Cast Massage Wand Vibrator

3. Agent Provocateur Whip Crystal

4. LELO Liv 2 Luxury Rechargeable Vibrator

5. LELO Inez Gold & Silver

6. Coco de Mer Georgiana Rechargeable G-Spot Vibrator

7. LELO Soraya Rabbit Vibrator

8. Coco de Mer Emmeline Rechargeable Pleasure Wand

9. LELO Luna Beads Luxe

10. LELO Sona Cruise Black Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator