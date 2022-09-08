Best Ways to Jerk off – How to Masturbate?

Masturbation is the act of engaging in sexual pleasure without the presence of a partner. Even though we do not talk much about masturbation, it is a regular activity done by people all around the world.

Masturbation has its share of benefits. Firstly, it releases all the sexual tension that builds up inside you, thus allowing you to function properly the rest of the day. Other than that, it can also help you sleep better and stay in a good mood the entire day. Studies also show that masturbation can help in preventing anxiety and depression among older adults.

While masturbating can be beneficial for health, sometimes it can get a bit monotonous if you engage in the same activity every day. However, there are ways in which you can make a masturbating session more interesting.

Today, we are going to talk about how you can spice up your solo session using the methods we have given below.

Register for Personalized Cam Shows

While there is enough pornographic content on the internet that can arouse you based on your needs and fantasies, they are pre-recorded and loses their charm after some time. However, what if you can engage yourself in some real-time action?

That’s where Babestation comes in. Here, you can talk and interact with live smoking sexy babes from all around the world using just your phone. You can interact with people on a group chat, or you can also call them for private one-on-one sessions.

The process of engaging in such fun is pretty easy. Simply visit the site, register for an account, and start having fun. You can use credits to perform specific actions or even request private calls.

If you become a part of their exclusive VIP community, you will get unlimited access to all of their R18 content. You can even win prizes and take part in daily giveaways.

There are so many benefits that you can get other than a personalized solo session. Why don’t you check it out for yourself?

Make Some Changes in Your Room to Create the Right Mood

You don’t always have to jerk off in the bathroom in a few minutes and be done with it. It is the time that you are spending with yourself, all alone. So why not make it special?

There are different ways to make your solo session more fun. All you need to do is to set the mood.

Firstly, turn down the lights. You don’t have to turn off the lights completely. But you can use a dim lamp to make the environment a whole lot more erotic and pleasurable.

You can then start playing your favorite erotic video or book for a session.

In sex, foreplay makes the entire session more interesting. Just because you do not have a partner does not mean that you should be deprived of that feeling. You can start by slowly teasing yourself instead of starting to jerk off immediately. This will make you more aroused, and you will feel more satisfied.

When masturbating, forget everything that is happening around you. You just need to be mentally present in the masturbation session. Remove all other thoughts. That way, you can enjoy jerking off even more.

Adjusting Your Strokes

The most common way of masturbating is to move your hand in a vertical motion. This guarantees an orgasm. However, you are not restricted to a single motion.

If you want a better and more powerful experience, you can try out different methods of stroking your penis.

Long, twisted strokes from the base to the tip are possible. With a full-hand grasp, you may hold and pull your penis head while masturbating. One more thing that you can do is to rub your shaft when you are doing the classical three-finger grip.

Keep on experimenting with various techniques. It will give you so many options to choose from, and you can decide which one gives you the best masturbation experience.

Use Your Other Hand

Changing stroking patterns help you to get a stronger ejaculation. The same can be said for changing hands. By masturbating with your non-dominant hand, you might be able to expand your comfort zone.

One thing a lot of people do is try “The Stranger”. They sit on their hand till it becomes numb. Then they use that hand to mimic the sensation that someone else is jerking you off. While it can be a bit risky, you can try it to see if you feel good.

Looking for a more daring activity? Attempt to quickly stroke the underside of your shaft while holding your penis against your stomach.

Adjusting Positions

While masturbating, there’s no reason to continue your usual procedure. Instead, change your stance to provide some excitement.

Try pushing your hips forward or leaning against a wall if you masturbate while standing. If you prefer masturbating while lying down, try doing it while sitting up. Who knows, you may like it more. Sometimes, your solo session can become more enjoyable if you stay on all fours.

Different positions result in various sensations, which may lead to increased satisfaction.

Explore Other Erogenous Zones

A climax is not just restricted to your genitals. There are other erogenous zones in your body where you can feel good while masturbating. Playing with your erogenous zones, which include your lips, ears, nipples, neck, and mouth, can cause pleasure to spread throughout your entire body.

Pull, pinch, or squeeze some areas of your body so that you can get a stronger orgasm. You can explore your body to find out certain areas which give you more pleasure.

Don’t Forget About Your Prostate

The prostate is also known as the g-spot for males. Even if you haven’t heard of it, it can be a great way to feel pleasure all over your body.

Use one finger to slowly massage your anal entrance. Once you get comfortable, insert another finger. As the pleasure increases and you get close to finishing, speed up and move more.

You can even use toys to stimulate your prostate.

Wrapping Up

So, these are some of the best ways to jerk off. While it is a fun and pleasurable experience, and there are many medically proven health benefits, make sure you do not get addicted to it. You can check out trusted sources to determine how much is too much for you. Make quality masturbation a part of your life but do it responsibly and ensure that it does not affect your work or sex life. If needed, you can also consult a sex therapist.