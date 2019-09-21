20 Things You Should Never Ask Your Friends To Do

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

There may be a lot of things you should be able to depend on a friend to do for you — be your wingwoman, comfort you through heartbreak, tell you honestly if those jeans make your butt look big — but if you’re a good friend in return, you know there are certain things that are simply inappropriate to expect of others. In honor of Female Friendship Week here at The Frisky, 20 things you should never ask a friend to do. Feel free to add to the list.

1. Take sides in a friendship fight.

2. Stop dating someone you don’t like.

3. Wear poofy pink bridesmaid dresses.

4. Breastfeed your baby.

5. Throw you a surprise party.

6. Help you move your furniture if you’re over 25.

7. Babysit your sick child(ren).

8. Give you a Brazilian.

9. Loan you a large sum of money.

10. Use their hand mirror to look at your vagina.

11. Keep their mouths shut when you are being unreasonable.

12. Go on a vacation that’s way out of your budget.

13. Attend a wedding on a holiday.

14. Refer you for a job you’re completely unqualified for.

15. Swap partners.

16. Date your dad.

17. Attend a John Mayer concert with you.

18. Spend a Friday night watching a Katherine Heigl movie marathon.

19. Wear your first attempt at knitting a sweater.

20. Help you clean your dog’s anal glands.

Original by: Wendy Atterberry