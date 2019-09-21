The Nursery Nest – A Picky Parent’s Guide to Building Up Your Baby’s Room

1.1k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

It can be tricky deciding what elements to add into your nursery, especially if you’re a first-time parent. But even though this may seem like an insurmountable task at its beginning, designing and decorating your first nursery can actually be an incredibly enriching process. You get to hand-pick all the qualities that will shape your child’s earliest memories. How special is that? If that thought has terrified more than it’s inspired… We’re sorry. But read on, and we’ll set your mind at ease!

Nursery furniture

There is a variety of stores like BabyTrain that offer a great selection of nursery furniture that’s sure to compliment all kinds of nurseries. The fantastic thing about their online selection, in particular, is the availability of a range of different pieces in the same styles, making selecting complementary pieces of furniture a near-effortless endeavor. It’s important to adhere to a consistent style with your nursery furniture in particular because too many contradictory elements in your furniture selection can end up making your room seem cramped or messy. This isn’t a quality you’d want in any room in your house, especially your nursery! Your nursery furniture should always aim to be functional or purposeful, coordinating, and placed with long term intentions.

Room resources

Think back on your very first room. What did you spend most of your time doing as a young person? How did your room cater to your interests? I spent a lot of time as a child playing with figures and stuffed animals, concocting whole stories with an array of characters. It makes sense then, that my nursery had plenty of open floor space, and that the focal point of the space was my massive toy chest, stocked full of resources to encourage my personal play.

Naturally, you might be thinking that you have no earthly idea what your child’s interests are at this point in their lives. They’re still young, with mysterious personalities that become only fractionally clearer with every passing day. And we know the duality behind watching this process all too well; it can be either mesmerizing or frustrating, depending on the day. Even so, if you can provide an array of basic activities for your child, all you really need to do is observe which resources they use the most, and when it comes time to expand on those resources, you do.

Our advice to all first-time parents is to include these basic elements in your nursery space: a bookcase, a toy chest or cupboard, and plenty of visual aids. Storing baby supplies with convenience in mind is always important, which is why you’ll definitely want to incorporate a cupboard into your nursery. As for a bookcase, whether you stock it with picture books or parenting manuals, it will definitely help build upon your parental skills as well as help boost your baby’s cognitive development. Books can be a fabulous resource that can also help you better discover your child’s developing interests.

Atmosphere

Finally, you’ll want always to consider the atmosphere you’re looking to cultivate within the walls of your nursery. Both your nursery furniture as well as your room’s resources will help you here, alongside any additional accessories like hanging art, mobiles, and other features. A great way of maintaining a certain atmosphere can be by adhering to a particular theme (i.e., safari, circus, trains, gardens, space, etc.). If you do choose to adhere to a theme, just keep in mind that the elements of your nursery space don’t all need to strictly follow this template. For instance, a space-themed nursery shouldn’t just be filled with books on space and space-themed toys. This theme can be achieved simply by using a space-themed mobile, coordinating wall art, and glow-in-the-dark ceiling stickers.

If you’re able to keep these three factors in mind as you build up your baby’s first room, you’ll find yourself with a stellar nursery that will be sure to provide your little one with many, many months of learning and growing.