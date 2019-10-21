All I Want For Christmas Is … A 7-Pound Weight Loss

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

According to an essay in Daily Mail, my desire to drop 5 to 10 pounds is about as common as a winter cold. Seven pounds, it seems is the magic number — the “holy grail” of weight loss. It’s an amount significant enough that, no matter what one’s starting weight, clothes will fit differently (for a lot of us, that means “better”).

It’s also, as essayist Jenny Dickinson, says: “a loss [that] is physically noticeable on most women, so it’s in the region that will gain us recognition for our efforts.” And a seven pound weight loss is also relatively easy to achieve for most people.

“[Seven pounds] can be the adoption of a weekly Body Attack class, cutting down on our Rioja, or saying no to the cheese plate for a few weeks,” reasons Dickinson. Plus, as she adds, telling someone you want to lose seven pounds isn’t likely to elicit much criticism.

For the average-sized woman, it’s a “safe” number to lose, both socially and physically, without raising eyebrows about eating disorders or odd behavior.

So, let’s see a show of hands: How many of you are aiming for a seven-pound weight loss after the holiday parties end (or by Christmas if Santa’s being really nice)? And how do you think that kind of weight loss will affect you? [via Daily Mail]

Original by Wendy Atterberry