In college a group of four of my friends made a pact: In the year 2021, if we are all still single, we will forget about trying to find a mate, marry each other, move in together, and build a life. A life that would undoubtedly be filled with lots of love, laughter, and multiple screenings of the movie “School Ties.” At the time, 2021 seemed like eons away, and this pact seemed hilarious, even implausible. Only now 2021 is fast approaching. One of the members of the group is married (to one person), the other two have come out of the closet as homosexuals, and I am still single and looking. It’s not what I would have predicted back in college. But I’ve abandoned all thoughts of a backup plan.

My backup plan is now. I’m single and at peace with that. I think the only thing I would add to the mix is a puppy. And I’m not even quite ready for that. I know that some of my friends are still looking at Plan Bs as viable options. One told me the other night that there’s a dude she’ll ask to impregnate her if she’s still single in five years. I can’t help but think that saying yes to a backup plan means saying no to the hope that you’ll eventually find what you’re looking for out there in singleverse. And for now, I’m still saying yes to the possibilities.

I want to know, do you have a single backup plan? Share in the comments.

Original by: Ami Angelowicz