Green Dildos For All

If we want our cars to be eco-friendly, why shouldn’t we be able to get our engines revving with some green sex toys? That’s what Justine Roddick, owner of NYC erotica shop Coco de Mer, was wondering as she opened the first eco-friendly store.

“Pretty much everything is fair trade. These are all made in the fair-trade community. The tassels on those pasties and the silk blindfolds are all embroidered by a project in India. These feather ticklers are made in Bali of reclaimed wood and c**k feathers. Spanking paddles are made from fair-trade sustainable wood,” says Roddick.

Good news! Sustainable wood paddles and biodegradable vibrators just feel better … right?

Original by: Ami Angelowicz