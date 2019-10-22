Travel Tips When Visiting Amsterdam

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Amsterdam is the perfect place for a weekend gateway with its amazing and quirky architecture and the beautiful canals. Whether this is your first time visiting Amsterdam or even if it is your tenth time, you will probably need some reminders and tips to make your experience in Amsterdam even better.

Here is a list of tips so you avoid doing any mistakes that most people usually do in Amsterdam.

Watch out for bikes

Everywhere you look in the city, you will see hundreds of cyclists, going in every possible direction. Before you cross a road, make sure you check multiple times as people cycle through Amsterdam at very high speeds. If you are planning to visit a lot of places in Amsterdam, you should also consider getting yourself a bike.

Rent a bike

One of the best ways you can experience the city is by getting yourself a bicycle and create your own adventure while cycling in Amsterdam. You can easily find a place where you can rent a bike.

When you rent a bike, you can easily go an explore for a couple of days, you can even rent the bicycle for just a couple of hours. You can use the bike to see the outskirts of the city, get to your favorite museum, explore the nature-rich parks, or even ride out of Amsterdam.

Experience Amsterdam properly with a boat

You can probably always recognize Amsterdam through pictures because of its famous and beautiful canals. These canals offer a great and relaxing way to get around the city. You can easily rent a boat just for yourself as easy as you can get a bike from a bike rental shop.

If you are looking for a place to rent a boat, check out boatnow.com.

Be prepared for any weather

When it comes to this amazing city, you will have to be packed with all-weather clothes. In most cities, you might expect snow in the winter and sunshine in the summer. However, in this crazy city, you can expect anything from freezing cold to scorching hot. It is best to get yourself an umbrella and wear multiple layers of clothes so you can easily take it off depending on the weather. Also, make sure you wear comfy walking boots or sneakers.

Difference between cafés and coffee shops

A lot of people make this mistake and embarrass themselves. Make sure you learn and remember this difference. One is if you just want to drink your regular coffee (café) and the other is the well-known shops where you can buy or smoke weed (coffee shops).

Try some street food

Make sure you do not miss out on Amsterdam’s street food. Stroopwaffles are a pretty popular snack around Amsterdam and the local specialty is “frites” also known as “patat”.

Check out the museums

There are over 70 museums and galleries all around the city. As a result, there is a type of museum for everyone. From the Cat Cabinet which is dedicated to everything that is related to felines/cats to the Our Lord in the Attic, a beautiful church from the 17th-century preserved in the attic of a townhouse.