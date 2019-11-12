How To Pack For A Weekend Away: 10 Tips

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Labor Day weekend is a week away and friends are already stressing over what to pack. Which is silly. Packing for a long weekend should be easy as hell and take no more than 20 minutes. We’ve got some tips to do it quickly and right after the jump.

First, of course, is a badass bag. We’ve got a few options for you here. Unless you’ve got a gaggle of burly men to carry your stuff everywhere, you’re going to want to minimize the amount you pack. So layerable and mix-and-matchable items are ideal. Bonus points if you wrangle some items that can go casual to dressy with a few accessories. It took me a while to convince myself of this one, but the fact of the matter is that you just don’t need more than two or three pairs of shoes. One for dress, another casual, and possibly athletic shoes if you’re not avoiding vacation exercise. You will not be participating in a beauty pageant over the long weekend, so leave that massive makeup bag at home and bring only the basics with you. If you simply can’t live without your brand of shampoo, pick up mini bottles at the drug or dollar store and transfer. If you haven’t worn it for the three years you’ve owned it, you’re not going to wear it over the weekend. Calm down. Always bring one of your outfits in a carry-on if you’re checking your main bag, because, sadly, luggage gets delayed for a couple days all the time. Nothing ruins a short trip like stale undies (I know, eww) and the same shirt three days in a row. Bring a book and some music. This should go without saying, but years of having my car reading interrupted by friends who “forgot” their own books has taught me that nothing can be taken for granted. Bring more than one or two pairs of pajamas and you’re officially ridiculous. Sorry. Airport food is [usually] gross and way over-priced. So bring a snack with you. A bag of nuts and an apple will make you feel super healthy. Unexpected cold is always waiting to assault you. Pack a light sweater.

Original by Lily Q