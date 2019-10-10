OkCupid Gives The Straight Dope On Gay Dating

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Big news from OkCupid: Gay people are not trying to convert straights over to their side. A new round of data from the online dating site found that gay users are pretty much the same as straight users when it comes to looking for love online.

OkCupid combed through information from its more than four million users to compile its data. Among the more revelatory statistics:

Gay men aren’t cruising for straight guys. Only 0.6 percent of gay men have ever searched for straight matches.

And lesbians aren’t looking for straight girls, either. Only 0.1 percent of lesbians have ever searched for straight matches.

We’re all about being equally promiscuous. The majority of gay men, gay women, straight men and straight women all reported having the same number of sex partners in a lifetime: 6

The site also posted a list of the most common phrases that pop up on gay-and straight-identified people’s profiles. Gay guys: “The Devil Wears Prada,” Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake. Straights: “Band of Brothers,” working out and law enforcement. (Really, straight dudes? Law enforcement?)

OkCupid released the info in an effort to dispel a bunch of common myths about gay sex lives and, it seems, as a tacit denial of the ideology behind policies like “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell.” Said the site:

“The subtext to a lot of homophobic thinking is the idea that gays will try to get straight people into bed at the first opportunity, or that gays are looking to “convert” straights. Freud called this concept schwanzangst; the U.S. Army calls it Don’t Ask Don’t Tell.

Whether OkCupid’s data changes anyone’s attitudes towards gays in the military remains to be seen. But one thing we now know: Based on these surveys we’d rather hang out with Britney-loving gay dudes than law enforcement-obsessed straight guys any day.

Original by: Julie Gerstein