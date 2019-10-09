Sexy Advice From Blondes, Brunettes, Redheads, And More

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

There’s a theory floating around that how women are in bed is directly related to their hair color. Take, for example, gingers, otherwise known as redheads. They’re supposed to be fiery, passionate, and oversexed. But are they really? To find out, we asked five women with a variety of different hair colors—a redhead, a blonde, a brunette, a raven-haired, and one who’s dyed her hair every color under the rainbow—for sex advice. Does their hair color match their bedroom reputation? Find out …

The Redhead

Redheads are known to be feisty, stubborn, and opinionated. They need partners who can put them in their place when necessary. A little gentle ribbing in the beginning shows you aren’t the pushover who’s going to let your redhead get away with everything—a turn-on, for sure.

Redheads grow up hearing comments about their hair everywhere they go. Stand out from the crowd, and show that you actually see the woman beneath the trademark locks by complimenting her on one of her other lovely features: her beautiful eyes, great smile, infectious laugh.

Redheads are said to be more sex-crazed that their blonde, brunette, and raven-haired friends, having up to 20 to 30 percent more sex than other women. Keep things interesting with lots of toys, lubes, and surprise positions up your sleeve.

The Brunette

Show dudes how smart you are in bed with your elaborate dirty talk. They’ll know you’re not blonde when you use 50 different words for his wang.

Don’t let him pull a fast one. No oral sex without reciprocation. You’re his equal, after all.

When all else fails, get on top.

The Blonde

Don’t confuse my hair color with my sexual intelligence. I’m a genius in the sack.

If you ask me if the carpet matches the drapes, you will never, ever find out.

No, I’m not a cheerleader, the girl next door, a porn star, a trophy wife in training, or a stripper. I may seem shy at first, but if you get to know me, I will surprise you. I’m not who you think I am. The best part of that: you never know who you’ll get when we have sex!

The Raven-Haired

Leave those stereotypes behind. I’m not going to walk on your back before I do you.

Black hair doesn’t equal more mystery. Ask and you shall receive.

Black don’t crack! We don’t give in easily. Mess with us and we will kick your …

The Girl Who Dyes Her Hair A Lot

Switch it up! My mood in bed changes as often as my hair color. Some days I might want to be stroked like a kitten, but other days I want to be a pirate wench.

If you couldn’t tell from my rainbow of Manic Panic hair colors, I’m very uninhibited. The more vanilla you are, the more bored I’ll be.

I’m not afraid of experimenting. If you want to bring another girl—or another guy—I’m down.

Original by: Susannah Breslin