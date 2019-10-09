Clothing Silently Speaks, “You Are What You Wear” 

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Go open your closet. Pull out your drawers. Look in your wardrobe. What do you see? What are the clothes like? What do they evoke?

The professional, stylistic person would see elegant clothing; outfit that showed class, that showed properness. The man or woman with a sports-like personality would see casual clothing; that showed comfort, that showed ease. The next may find a biker’s style of outfit; that showed edge and risk.

You understand where I’m trying to get your brain to go, right? Clothing speaks.

The outfit shows you what kind of a person someone is. They convey self-expression. You look at a girl with a plaid shirt on. You automatically assume she’s preppy. You look at a guy with a shirt and tie on; you automatically think he’s chosen business as his career.

So, once more, I’ll ask, what do you see when you open your closet, pull out your drawers, and look in your wardrobe?

Do you see jeans?

Levi’s, Wrangler’s, True Religion, Tommy Hilfiger, Lee’s, Calvin Klein’s. What do you see?

Are they skinny jeans or cargo pants? Are they all uniform blue, or is there a splash of color? Are there any white jeans in there? Are there any with holes throughout them?

The jeans you wear to speak. Levi’s will show that you’re comfortable, Wrangler will show that you have a countryside, Tommy Hilfiger will show that you’re into sports, and Calvin Klein’s may show that you have a bit of money.

I get that it’s practically all stereotypical, but the vast majority of the world will think the same when they look into their closet or the next person’s closet.

Do you see T-shirts?

A Disney princess, Nickelodeon character, or Cartoon Network cartoon? Justin Timberlake, Lincoln Park, Jason Aldean, or the Jonas Brothers? Katy Perry, Paramore, Carrie Underwood, or Ariana Grande? FRIENDS, Seinfeld, How I Met Your Mother, or It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia? Nike, Adidas, Reebok, or Under Armor?

Do they showcase your beliefs? Do they scream your philosophies? Do they bring out your sense of humor? Do they pronounce something you love?

The person who is a child at heart may wear the shirts that display the princesses, the characters, and the cartoons. The person that loves to indulge in concerts may wear their favorite artist. The person that binge watches shows on Netflix may choose FRIENDS or Seinfeld to wear. The sporty gal or guy may prefer to wear Nike over Adidas.

All these choices show the world your stylistic preference, yes; but they also come with a personality trait (and fate).

Some of your T-shirts may be Christian t-shirts (https://rootedandgrounded.com/collections/christian-t-shirts); they may have a quote from the Bible placed in the middle, or they may have a verse highlighted and outlined. The philosophies that surround your life may be on your favorite T-shirt. Heck, a joke or something you really love could be found on the next one you buy at your favorite store.

Do you see outfits?

Where are the outfits from?

If you’re a woman, do you see Charlotte Russe clothing? Do you see Pac Sun, Forever 21, or Aeropostale? Do you see Gucci, Louis Vuitton, or Guess? Do you see Nordstrom, Banana Republic, or Macy’s?

If you’re a man, do you see Olympia Sports? Do you see Kohl’s, Old Navy, or JC Penny? Do you see Urban Outfitters, Stitch Fix, or Macy’s?

What do you see?

What kind of outfit to you use for self-expression? What kind do you show off to the world?

Clothing Speaks

I didn’t start this just to mess around with you all – outfit actually does, naturally and silently, speak.

It will tell this person, that person, and the next what general personality you have. Sure, those jeans and that T-shirt can’t tell the world who you really are, but it can give them a brief overview of what you believe in, what you cherish, and what kind of scene you’d prefer to be surrounded by.

It’s pretty bizarre if you ask me; I’m not afraid to admit it.

What’s your clothing saying about you?