Should 20-Somethings Be Getting Botox?

Over at The Huffington Post, Adrien Field, a young man in his early 20s, writes about getting Juvederm, an injectable line-filler to improve smile wrinkles—not, he insists, because he feels he’s aging, but rather because he’s genetically predisposed to nasolabial folds. Adrien knows women in their early 20s who have gotten Botox injections and his doctor confirms that it’s not uncommon to see men and women of Field’s age in his office: “It’s very interesting to see how—I’ve been in practice for 15 years—and the people coming in have been getting younger. If someone is in their late 20’s—it would almost be a case where normally I’d never have to do anything for someone that young, but if they happened to have spent time in the sun, if they happen to have very light skin, then it’s beneficial to do minor things: chemical peels, injectables, etc.”

Looks like the Botox trend may indeed be skewing younger as of late, and while our natural inclination is to condemn it, Field brings up a good point: “Girls getting nose jobs for their sweet sixteen and breast implants as college graduation gifts have become, if not the norm, commonplace enough where we hardly bat a Latisse-lengthened eyelash.” To be fair, that’s not something Americans should be proud of either, but it does make us wonder which is better/worse: Botox or a boob job at 20?

Original by Leonora Epstein