Emergency Dentistry: When To Make A Call?

Imagine this situation … You went for a night out with your friends. You’re having a good time and enjoying your company. You’re drinking your favourite cocktail and carelessly by mistake you took a sip with the ice. The first thought is: Oh never mind. Just crunch it with your teeth. And that is the moment your misery begins. You suddenly feel excruciating pain. Yes…you’ve just broken your tooth. Now what? It’s time to visit a dental emergency.

What Is A Dental Emergency?

For some people, a broken tooth may seem like an “emergency” for purely aesthetic reasons.

However, in some situations, this problem may be taken on a serious scale.

If you do not feel any pain, you do not have to rush to visit the dentist on the same night. We are sure that your dentist will understand the situation and urgency of having your teeth repaired. He will probably schedule your arrival at the dental office as soon as possible. However, there are some exceptions to this rule. When you call the dental office, a nurse will ask you a pile of questions. These questions will help you determine if you are an emergency case.

What Is Considered A Dental Emergency?

Tooth-accidents do happen and in such situations, it is important to know if you are an emergency case. Certain situations require immediate dental intervention. Situations such as tooth cracking or severe toothache will generally lead you to a dental emergency room. In such cases, patients usually call the emergency dental service, which provides them with guidance and assistance. Many professional dental offices provide their services even out of their local area. For instance, Glad Dental P.C. is located in Bronx, NY. But nevertheless, they are also treating patients from upper Manhattan and surrounding areas. This type of service can be extremely helpful when you have a serious tooth situation. Delaying your visit to the dentist can cause even greater problems. You may face with infection, fever, swelling, inability to open your mouth or shivering. If you have any of these symptoms, don’t hesitate to visit the dental emergency room.

Which Dental Cases Are Considered Urgent?

Let’s go back to the beginning of our story about ice and a broken tooth. Is this situation considered a dental emergency? If your tooth still hurts, the answer is – Yes!

What are the other situations that can be put into this category?

Possible Jaw Fracture

Go to the emergency department immediately. On the way there, keep ice on an injured place to prevent swelling.

A Damaged Cracked Tooth

A cracked tooth can always be saved. Go to your dentist immediately. If possible, remove the broken part of the tooth. Your dentist will decide on a procedure to preserve your tooth, depending on how much it’s damaged.

Toothache

A tooth hurts when a nerve is irritated due to caries, infection, or injury. Call the dentist and explain the symptoms. In the meantime, you can ease the pain and take some of the painkillers your pharmacist will recommend. Never put the medicine in your tooth or gums.