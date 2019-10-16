Botox Basics, What You Need to Know

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Are you curious about Botox? You may know a few people who’ve had a Botox procedure, and their results are wonderful. Before you run out to get your own treatment, there are some basics about it that you should be aware of.

You may think that you know all there is to know about this anti-wrinkle treatment because it has been so widely discussed and reported on in the media for several years now. But you just might be surprised at what you still have to learn about Botox.

Botox is safe, but only when done correctly

According to the professionals at FaceTodayCairns, perhaps the biggest concern surrounding Botox relates to safety. The neurotoxin that is used to make the injections itself may be life-threatening. However, extremely small doses, such as those that are used in Botox applications, are considered to be very safe.

It’s important that you only allow a licensed medical professional to treat you with Botox, as the highest of safety protocols will be followed.

Botox is not just for cosmetic purposes

It is considered by most to be a cosmetic solution for deep wrinkles. However, it’s used to treat a number of health concerns. It’s been used widely to treat chronic migraines and excessive sweating. It has also been safely used to treat neck spasms, overactive bladders and movement disorders.

There’s no right age to get Botox

While some cosmetic procedures are often performed on older patients, there is no perfect age to start Botox. The best age to start this treatment will depend on your aesthetic goals and the areas that you are looking to treat. It can often be used as a preventative treatment, as it can help to prevent wrinkles from appearing or deepening.

A consultation with a licensed professional who has extensive expertise can help you to form an action plan that meets your aesthetic goals.

Your face won’t look frozen

One of the main talking points of those who are critical of this therapy is that they insist it makes your face look frozen and artificial. While it is true that Botox freezes the muscles it is injected into, it doesn’t take away the natural personality in your face. Your facial movement could be moderately restricted, but it won’t take away who you are when you talk, laugh and smile. It simply relaxes the facial muscles that are responsible for wrinkles. This could include the furrow between your brow, the wrinkles on your forehead or your smile lines. You’ll still look like you and laugh like you. But you’ll do so with fewer wrinkles.

Botox doesn’t eradicate wrinkles

As with any type of cosmetic procedure, it’s important to have realistic expectations from this therapy. Botox doesn’t eliminate all of your facial wrinkles. It can minimize the appearance of those wrinkles made by expressions and can help to prevent them from deepening. It cannot work on those wrinkles known as static wrinkles. When you look at your resting face in the mirror, you’ll see wrinkles and other fine lines that aren’t made by expressions. Those visible fine lines can only be treated with other cosmetic solutions, such as dermal fillers. Laser treatments can also help to smooth these wrinkles out.

There’s no wrong time to start to take steps to prevent the signs of aging on your face. Taking good care of your skin now will help you to look your youthful best.