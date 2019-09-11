Stop Eating White Bread If You Want To Have More Sex

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Is your sex drive sluggish? Maybe you should lay off all the peanut butter and jelly sandwiches on Wonder Bread. A very enlightening article about sex drive killers points to white bread as a possible culprit:

“Foods such as white bread release the sugar more quickly than their wholegrain counterparts — and too much sugar is associated with energy slumps, which mean you won’t have the energy for sex.”

Wait. Does anyone past the age of 10 eat white bread? Just wondering. If it’s not the white bread weighing down your libido, it may be all that tonic water you’re drinking.

Original by: Ami Angelowicz