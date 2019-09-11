The Secret To Knowing If A Woman Had An Orgasm

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

According to a group of sexologists from the Universite Catholique de Louvain in Belgium, you can determine with 81.25 percent accuracy whether or not a woman has had a vaginal orgasm at some point in her life. How you, ask? By the way she walks. Researchers found that women who had experienced vaginal (not clitoral) climaxes were 80 percent more likely to walk with longer strides, greater pelvic rotation, and with leg muscles neither loose not locked, a “gait that comprises fluidity, energy, sensuality, and freedom.” So basically, she walks “sexy”? Like she just got laid? This orgasm stride sounds very difficult to spot with the untrained eye. Much easier if you are a professional sexologist, which sounds like the most awesome job ever.

Original by: Ami Angelowicz