The Top 10 Hottest Tracks For Getting It On

“If music be the food of love, play on.” Shakespeare wrote that, not me. But in the 21st century, it’s still true. Nothing gets us in the mood quite like the right beat. So, we here at The Frisky have flipped through our records and our dirtiest memories to give you the perfect soundtrack for getting down. Whether it’s going to be a wild night or a lovers’ rock, these sexy jams will help you get into the groove and do the no-pants dance!
Hot Date Doin’ It
You want the night to be sexy, so you don’t want to throw on a wet blanket emo song. Nothing could be more awkward than inserting the word “love” in ballad form when you’re just trying to get to know someone, naked. On the other hand, you don’t want to scare him off with something that screams “we’re doing it!” Here are the smoothest tracks to freak to, which won’t freak your fresh meat out.
- “Teen Age Riot” by Sonic Youth
- “I Want You So Bad I Can’t Breathe” by OK Go
- “Heartbeats” by The Knife
- “6 Underground” by The Sneaker Pimps
- “Lust” The Raveonettes
- “In Red” Azeda Booth
- “I Want You (She’s So Heavy)” by the Beatles
- “Slow Motion” by Rasheeda ft. Nivea
- “Primitive” by Ambulance Ltd.
- “Houseclouds” by Liars
Feel Like Makin’ Love Sex
When you love someone, the songs are just there to help your body say the things you’ve been talking about. These groves amplify the smooth connecting you’ve got goin’ on. No cheeseball lyrics, no bunny rabbit beats, no BS. You can look your boo in the eyes when you’re making sweet love to these jams.
- “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” by D’Angelo
- “Turn Your Lights Down Low” by Bob Marley
- “All I Need” Radiohead
- “Fade Into You” by Mazzy Star
- “Let’s Get It On” by Marvin Gaye
- “Nice & Slow” by Usher
- “Stay With You” by John Legend
- “Giving Him Something He Can Feel” by En Vogue
- “By Your Side” by Sade
- “Lay It Down” by Al Green
Up All Night Sex
Sick of business as usual? Well, then it’s high time you two let loose and go buck wild. These tracks will have you turnin’ the volume up on your speakers and your sex life!
- “I’m The Kinda” by Peaches
- “Push It” by Salt N Pepa
- “Doin’ It” by LL Cool J
- “Flames Go Higher” by The Eagles Of Death Metal
- “Pull Up To The Bumper” by Grace Jones
- “Do You Wanna Touch Me” by Joan Jett
- “More Human Than Human” by White Zombie
- “Foxy Lady” by Jimi Hendrix
- “Shut Up And Drive” byRihanna
- “Peaches & Cream” by Beck
Kinky Kinda Lovin’
You want to be bad, and you’ve got the handcuffs to prove it. Well, before you go getting spanked, slap on these suggestively naughty songs.
- “Darling Nikki” by Prince
- “Venus In Furs” by The Velvet Underground
- “Justify My Love” by Madonna
- “Cactus” by the Pixies
- “The Mercy Seat” by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
- “She Rides” by Danzig
- “Her Strut” by Bob Seger
- “Closer” by Nine Inch Nails
- “I’m A Slave 4 U” by Britney Spears
- “Suck My Kiss” by The Red Hot Chili Peppers
Original by Simcha Whitehill