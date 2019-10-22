What’s Your Definition Of Happiness?

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The other day, I came across this post: “Does the meaning of ‘happiness’ change as we age?” It featured this quote: “The research finds that the meaning of happiness shifts as people age: Whereas younger people are more likely to associate happiness with excitement, older people are more likely to associate happiness with feeling peaceful—a change driven by increasing feelings of connectedness (to others and to the present moment) as one ages.” And it got me wondering how women of all ages define happiness.

What does happiness mean to you? How do you define happiness? What makes you happy? Tell us in the comments and we’ll post a follow-up featuring our favorite Frisky readers’ answers on their idea of happiness. [Barking up the Wrong Tree]

Original by Susannah Breslin