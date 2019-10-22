Women Over 35 Are Having More Babies Than Teens

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

A new survey reports that women over 35 are popping out more babies than ever before. For the first time, the number of babies being born to women over 35 surpassed the number being born to teens. Go mature mothers! In 2008, one in seven births were to older moms while one in ten were to teens.

The survey also found that the more mature mothers were better educated and less likely to be married. Hmmm … I wonder if there is a correlation between those two stats? So why are the older ladies reproducing more? Most likely because of scientific progression in the fertility field.

Also, woman are getting married later in life and changing their attitudes about motherhood. Either that or the teens have been watching enough “16 And Pregnant” to scare them senseless. So does this mean that we women are getting smarter about making babies? Maybe not. The one thing that half of all the mothers surveyed had in common was the way they became mothers … it “just happened.”

Original by Ami Angelowicz