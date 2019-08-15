3 Natural Remedies You Should Consider For Health and Wellness

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

According to a study in the Journal of the American Medical Association, the obesity rate in America states that there are more obese adults than there are simply overweight in America. This number is a staggering 32.2% within all Americans in this country, and it alludes to the fact that health and wellness is an afterthought, not a priority. In today’s society, we are influenced to snack. We are prodded to drive through and not spend the extra time it takes to cook a healthy meal.

This has taken a toll on the citizen’s of this great country, and you can begin to see the effects. We are unhealthy. We do not take care of ourselves, and it shows from our weight to our hygiene and other parts of our lives.

While the food we eat is only one of the many sources of power our body feeds from to stay healthy, it is still a foundational approach to health and wellness. It is important to note there are other areas in which we need to be aware of in order to stay completely healthy and do it in a natural way. In this article, we want to discuss three natural remedies everyone should consider in order to live and maintain a balanced healthy lifestyle.

1 – Essential Oils

Essential oils are essentially aromatherapy, and they are part of alternative medicine everyone should be familiar with. Essential oils are the compounds of power plants which have a great effect on the human body. All of the natural ingredients of the plant have been distilled into an oil form for us to enjoy and benefit from.

You may have already used essential oils before. Some people have never experienced their benefits, but there are many uses for these natural resources. We want to talk about three today to give you a jump start on your wellness.

Lemon

Frankincense

Melaleuca

Lemon is a familiar fruit we have all enjoyed at one time or another. However, the extraction process of this plant’s compounds offers enjoyable benefits. Several studies suggest lemon oil promotes the reduction of anxiety and stress and could possibly have pain-relieving qualities.

Frankincense is another powerful essential oil that boasts of properties which originate in the Middle East. Frankincense is said to stimulate the immune system, diminish the signs of aging, and is used cosmetically and medicinally. It has also been used in the elimination of airborne bacteria as well.

Melaleuca is one of the more popular essential oils used for a variety of reasons. Melaleuca, or tea tree oil, makes an ideal hand sanitizer, insect repellent, an organic deodorant, used as an antiseptic for minor cuts on the skin, and other helpful properties which keep the body functioning at one hundred percent. These and other essential oils hold a plethora of benefits for the user, and there is no end to the natural remedies one can find with them.

2 – Pure CBD Oil

All the rage in America is the ever-popular CBD oil. CBD oil is being sold in stores across the country, each vendor touting their own popular claims about this magical agent of the hemp plant. Many people who understand CBD oil believe it is one of the most natural compounds the human body can experience.

When the hemp plant is harvested and distilled into an oil, this is known as pure CBD oil. This means it contains all of the natural goodness and every ingredient in the plant. This includes compounds like CBD, CBDa, even a small amount of THC. However, the hemp plant is known for its low traces of this popular compound, making it irrelevant in the process. This plant process is known as phytocannabinoids, and it directly affects your body.

One of the reasons for this claim is how the body has its own endocannabinoid system. You may not think that is very important. However, the endocannabinoid system is meant to be activated by the phytocannabinoid compound called CBD, otherwise known as Cannabidiol. When the human body experiences the phytocannabinoids of the hemp plant, the endocannabinoid system begins to become activated. This means the CB1 and CB2 receptors in the brain and the gut become ready to receive the ingredients in the oil, and the customer begins to experience the natural goodness of the plant.

One of the most important outcomes of how CBD oil affects the body is through a compound called anandamide. Anandamide is what scientists call the “bliss” or “joy” molecule in the human body, and CBD oil directly affects this secret agent waiting to make your day better.

It is important to note that when you purchase CBD oil that is pure, make sure to search for reputable vendors like Kats Botanicals who can verify the purity of their product. While the popularity of CBD oil can make someone excited to try it, and understandably so, it is important to understand the validity of the product. Your endocannabinoid system is waiting for a pure product, and you can give it just that with due diligence.

3 – Pure Coconut Oil

Skin tones, moisturize your body and hair, but the most important feature it touts for your health is through the mouth. Using pure coconut oil, along with some of your favorite essential oils we mentioned above, you can blend these two compounds together and do a “dental pull”.

The dental pulp is when the user mixes a teaspoon of coconut oil with the essential oil called peppermint. The user places this mixture into their mouth and swishes the two around until the coconut oil melts and becomes a liquid. Do this for about 60 seconds and spit it out. This is a very popular remedy for health and wellness because a healthy mouth means a healthy life, and doing a dental pull once every other month can help eliminate cavities and other expensive dental procedures. Not to mention, you will feel great when your teeth are strong!

In Conclusion

Our bodies are meant to be one with nature. We hold a symbiotic relationship with the plants and trees around us. They are not just to be enjoyed with the eyes, but also the heart, the mind, and other areas of our lives. When you begin to open up the door to natural wellness, you can start to see there probably is a natural remedy for that “thing” that’s been bothering you. These three natural remedies we have just shown you will help you start your journey to better education on the road to wellness.