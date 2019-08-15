Your Ultimate Guide to the Vagina is Here

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Va Jay-Jay, Hoo-ha, Honey Pot; whatever you’d like to call it, how much do you know about your vagina? It’s an uncomfortable and unfamiliar subject for many, which is why Dr. Gregory Buford and a team of medical experts are dedicated to providing the public with candid and honest information on the often taboo and misunderstood subject of the female anatomy. The Girlfriend’s Guide to the Vagina by Dr. Gregory Buford is your new go-to for women’s health and sexuality, offering a valuable digital resource for women (and men!) of all ages.

Here are a few of our favorite facts and takeaways from the popular e-book:

There are hundreds of different slang words for the vagina, ever-changing with history and culture. Many other languages use words meaning bowl or shell. The color of period blood reflects its age and will change from day to day within the same menstrual cycle. Ancient physicians mistakenly thought the womb would occasionally wander around the body, making women “hysterical,” horny, and misdirected. During the Victorian era, a device called Lawson’s vaginal washer, visually similar to an egg beater with a crank was used to “cleanse” the vaginal canal. Medical intervention such as mid-urethral sling surgery, clitoral hood reduction, and non-surgical tightening are among the treatments that can improve vaginal lubrication, incontinence, and sensation. The first condoms were constructed from goat bladders and farm animal intestines. Some studies have shown that having sex—and, specifically, reaching orgasm—can help relieve aches and pains like the common headache or menstrual cramps, as well as strengthen the overall immune system. Unlike many species in the animal kingdom, humans are hardwired to have sex for pleasure due to specialized brain and hormone functions. Vaginal douching has been shown to increase the risk of infection and ovarian cancer.

Talking openly about your sexual health and bodily functions with family, friends, and your doctor can help decrease the spread of misinformation and increase comfort and self-empowerment. To prepare yourself for these conversations, go ahead and check out Dr. Buford’s complete Girlfriend’s Guide to the vagina here. From fascinating facts about women’s history to enlightening info about your anatomy, we hope this FREE e-book will help you feel ready to chat about the most personal subjects with confidence and ease.