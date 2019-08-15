4 Natural Remedies for Painful Period Cramps

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

For women all over the world, it’s a similar story every month; your period comes, accompanied by horribly painful cramps that can last for up to an entire week.

Not only is the pain sometimes hard to manage, for some women it can keep them from living their lives- whether it’s their personal lives or their careers that suffer.

So, what are women to do when painful period cramps strike?

In this article, we’ll explore four of the most effective methods of all-natural period cramp relief- that is good for both your body and the environment!

Stretch and Exercise

Most women would probably prefer to curl up on the couch with a pint of ice cream when they’re experiencing painful cramps; just the thought of working out on your period can make you break out in a sweat.

When you work out, it helps to increase blood circulation throughout your entire body, specifically in your lower abdomen. Working out also releases endorphins into your bloodstream. Endorphins interact with the receptors in your brain to aid in the reduction of the sensation of pain.

Try to make yourself get up and walk around, even if it’s just walking around your house. Do a couple jumping jacks, push-ups or lunges- anything to get your heart pumping. If you’re feeling adventurous, get out of the house and go to a yoga or cycling class!

By keeping up a healthy diet and exercising regularly, you can help prevent bad menstrual pain altogether.

Try CBD

More and more women are finding the relief they need from painful menstrual cramps, simply by incorporating CBD into their routine.

“CBD has been demonstrated to promote muscle relaxation while reducing stress and inflammation.”- Byrdie

Here are a few ways that you can utilize the healing benefits of CBD:

When a particularly painful period cramps strike, try using a CBD vape pen, to reduce inflammation and symptoms of stress.

Try taking a hot bath, and drop a CBD bath bomb into the warm water to relieve cramps.

Rub a CBD salve on your lower abdomen, and place a hot water bottle over it for added relief

You can check out this article for more information on using CBD for menstrual cramp relief.

Stay Hydrated

When you’re laid up in bed with painful cramps, it’s easy to forget to drink enough water. It is suggested that we drink around 8 glasses of water every day. It’s hard to remember to hit that mark when you’re up and at it- let alone stuck on the couch because you’re in so much pain.

However, drinking enough water is very important in preventing painful period cramps each month. Staying hydrated enables our bodies to function properly, which boosts its ability to heal itself faster after your period ends.

If you dislike drinking plain water, or you just never manage to drink enough, try switching it up! Adding a few lemons or lime wedges to your water bottle makes it not only taste better- but the added vitamin C will also help improve your mood and energy levels- which is always helpful when you’re menstruating.

Have an Orgasm

Even though no official clinical studies have been completed, there is some science behind this suggestion.

When you have an orgasm, the uterine muscles contract, releasing feel-good chemicals into your brain, acting as an all-natural pain reliever. Scientifically speaking, this signals the release of neurotransmitters like oxytocin and endorphins, both of which have been proven to help decrease the perception of pain.

Judith Golden, the Toronto-based sex therapist, tells Best Health Magazine: “Your pain tolerance goes up while having an orgasm, and masturbating increases blood flow- so your period pains may very well vanish during your one-on-one time.”

In Conclusion

Treating painful period cramps naturally is always the safest bet- however if you are experiencing abnormal pains, it’s advised that you talk to your doctor to rule out any other health complications.

When it comes to experiencing painful menstrual cramps, know that you are not alone! Women all over the world suffer from cramps, but have come to learn how to treat them naturally- which is not only better for your health but better for the environment as well!

Do you have a tried-and-true method for naturally treating painful menstrual cramps? Share in the comments below!