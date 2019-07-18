3 New Models Chevrolet Plans to Launch in 2020

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Chevrolet is a car company that’s been around for a while, and some of their cars are simply way too good to go down in history without getting a complete re-vamp. Today’s article is focused entirely on the brand new models that Chevrolet plans to launch in 2020, so if you want to learn more, feel free to continue reading until the end.

The Re-designed 2020 Chevrolet Trax SUV

The Trax is a great looking SUV made by Chevrolet, and for those of you who loved how this vehicle looked and performed, we have some great news. It is getting a complete re-vamp in 2020, so get your wallet out and ready for when this beast finally sees the light of the market. There are many rumors, as well as a few spy-photos taken of the new Chevrolet Trax 2020 version, and a lot of car experts are suggesting that it will look more closely to the brand new Chevy Blazer, rather than preserving its old look. The Trax looks a bit bulky on the rear, but it’s what gives it the powerful look that many people loved about it. Rumors say that it will continue using the 1.4-liter turbocharged engine, but it might home with a few additional HP’s.

The Re-designed version of the Chevrolet Suburban 2020

The Chevrolet Suburban is another SUV manufactured by Chevrolet, and it was quite a good choice when it came out. Now, we’re getting a totally revamped version of it, and it is predicted to hit the market in early 2020. Rumors say that some of the materials used for this vehicle are changed from steel to aluminum in order to reduce the weight of the already pretty heavy SUV, and according to Richard Chevy Dealership, the point of this is to reduce the weight of the Suburban by an amazing number of 300 pounds. The engine will probably be a 5.3-liter V8, and it should offer something close to four hundred horsepower, making it an ideal choice if you are traveling in a larger group most of the times.

The infamous Tahoe is making a comeback

The next-generation Chevrolet Tahoe is soon going to hit the market, and if you’re not ready for it, you should be. The Tahoe was the vehicle of choice for many people across the entire world, but mostly in US, and it never failed to impress anyone who took a ride in it. With its amazing looks and exceptional performance, the Tahoe is well-worth for every penny that you spend when purchasing it. The new and revamped version of the Chevrolet Tahoe looks stunning, and rumors say that it will come with a few extra features, as well as extra horsepower. We might even be getting a few LED elements with the new versions of the Tahoe and the Cadillac Escalade, which are both coming out during the next year. We’re quite excited to see what Chevrolet is packing for us, and we can’t wait to see how these beasts will perform on the road.