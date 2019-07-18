9 Signs That He Only Wants to Hook Up (and Is Probably a D*ck)

Watch out, ladies
There have been times, when I was younger, that I couldn’t read guys. When guys would invite me over to “watch movies,” I believed them. When they would call me after leaving a party, I thought it was because they missed me. Boy, was I wrong. All those times, what I thought was genuine feelings wasn’t. Well, I’m glad to say that at my age, I’m glad I know how guys really are. But I can’t say the same for a lot of women.
Ladies, when guys are horny, they are only thinking with one thing: their peens. They don’t care what they have to tell you, how much they have to make you think they like you, they will do anything to get in your pants. You just gotta be strong and not fall for it. If you don’t know the obvious signs, have no fear. I’m here to help.
If you’re looking for a relationship, these signs show that bae isn’t
He never introduces you
He keeps you away from those who matter most to him. You don’t know anyone—not his mom, his best friend, not even his dog Skip.
He’s not much of a giver
When you’re engaging in foreplay, you’re always the one showing his body attention. He never kisses you, play with you, or go down on you.
He doesn’t care
He doesn’t seem interested in your life. He never asks questions about your life, family, or job.
He’s too busy
You’re always trying to make plans with him but he’s too busy to keep up with them. If it’s anything but sexual, he blows you off. And not in a good way.
Booty Calls
Ever get those after-hours texts? I’m talking the ones when he’s leaving the club at 3 a.m., blowing your phone up. No, he hasn’t been thinking about you all night in the club. It’s just a straight-up booty call.
He only calls for one thing
He only calls when he wants to come over. And when he comes over, he just wants to have sex. If he suggests a movie night, a little bit of Netflix and chill, don’t fall for it.
He smashes and dashes
If he’s always leaving after you guys hook up, it’s not because he has to get up super early in the morning. It’s because he doesn’t want to cuddle nor sleep over.
No Public Talks
He blows you off when you both are out in public. It’s because he doesn’t want anyone to think you’re more than just a piece of ass for him. You can’t mess up his mack, get back!
Avoiding Commitment
You consistently ask him when you guys are going to make it official, but he keeps saying that he needs time. Maybe it’s because he’s had his hear broken before, or maybe it’s because he wants to make sure he’s going to the be the best boyfriend for you. Uh, it’s none of the above. He’s just stringing you along while reaping all of the benefits of a girlfriend.
Original by Ashlee Miller