This Sexual Position Will Most Likely Cause Penile Fractures

Though you may not hear about them often, penile fractures are pretty common. Not only are they common, but they are super serious and aren’t to be taken lightly. So if you’re one of those women who likes to hop on your man as if you’re a well-reknowned XXX star, this article may make you slow it down a bit.
I know, I know… positions like missionary and cowgirl are super basic and boring AF, but just because you can’t do a somersault onto the D doesn’t mean you have to turn the spice all the way down. Plus, you’ll be surprised to find out that your least favorite position may be the one to cause damage.
Here’s the position you don’t wanna do in the bedroom
The Position
According to a study conducted by Brazilian researchers, the cowgirl position is the position that will most likely cause penis fractures. The study that was published in Advances in Urology found that women on top can be damaging to her partner’s member.
The Study
Researchers looked at 44 penis fractures from January 2000 to March 2012 that were reported to three different emergency rooms in Brazil. The majority of the fractures occurred during heterosexual sex.
Other Positions
The cowgirl and doggy style positions were the culprits when it came to sex positions that caused the fractures. Another position was the man on top. The average age of the men who suffered from the condition was 34.5. So, what happens when the penis is fractured? Let’s take a look…
No Bone in Boner
The human penis doesn’t have a bone, so it doesn’t literally break. When the penis is aroused, the blood flows to the erectile tissue, causing it to swell. That increases pressure, which causes the penis to become stiff.
Stiff as a Bone
As you’re having sex, the penis is being forced to bend while stiff. This can rip through surrounding tissue causing a “crack” sound. Ouch. Soon comes excruciating pain and sever bruising. It can also damage your urethra.
No Long-Term Effects
Though the aforementioned sounds painful AF, the up side is that, in some cases, there aren’t any longtime effects associated with penile fractures. In the study, two patients suffered long-term erectile dysfunction while four experienced minimal penile curvature.
