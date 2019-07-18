This Sexual Position Will Most Likely Cause Penile Fractures

Though you may not hear about them often, penile fractures are pretty common. Not only are they common, but they are super serious and aren’t to be taken lightly. So if you’re one of those women who likes to hop on your man as if you’re a well-reknowned XXX star, this article may make you slow it down a bit.

I know, I know… positions like missionary and cowgirl are super basic and boring AF, but just because you can’t do a somersault onto the D doesn’t mean you have to turn the spice all the way down. Plus, you’ll be surprised to find out that your least favorite position may be the one to cause damage.