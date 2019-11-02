3 Sexy (and Comfy) Panty Styles for Women

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Sexy style and a comfortable fit are the top two characteristics most women look for in a pair of panties. Unfortunately, panties that are simultaneously sexy and comfortable seem to be few and far between, which leaves many women forced to choose between feeling comfy or flattering their figure.

These 3 panty styles are game-changers. They are reliably comfortable, flattering for a wide variety of body types, shapes, and sizes, and are sexy enough to seamlessly transition from panties everyday wear to lingerie in the bedroom. If you’re in the market for new panties, read through this post before you start shopping.

1. Seamless Thongs

Thongs are not classically renowned for their comfort, but they are currently one of the most popular types of panties for women. Many women are fans of thong panties because they are so versatile, effortlessly flattering, discreet for everyday wear. Plus, most of the accusations about thong underwear being so uncomfortable are outdated.

Because thong panties have become so popular and have maintained their popularity for so many years, thong panty styles have expanded far beyond teensy G-string styles that give you all-day wedgies. On the current women’s panty market, the panty styles that are included under the umbrella of ‘thong panties’ refer to an expansive range of thong styles–many of which are indeed both sexy and comfortable.

If you’re still skeptical, stick with seamless thong styles. As libtheir name suggests, seamless thongs are made without any seams–which helps keep discomfort, irritation, and wedgies at bay. Most seamless thong styles are also made with raw edges, which serve to increase both the comfort and discretion of these panties.

2. Panties with Lace Trim

Lace adds sex appeal to virtually any panty style, which means even the most basic, ultra-comfortable panties can be sexy if they’re designed with a little bit of lace to dress them up. Panties that are made from all-over lace can be quite uncomfortable. All-over lace panties can lead to a nightmare of itching and irritation–especially for women with sensitive skin down there.

Panties with lace trim or lace detailing-such as a cotton thong with a lace waistband or classic bikini panties with scalloped lace trim-provide the ideal compromise. They are effortlessly sexy and flattering with a flirty and feminine finish, and they’re also comfortable enough for everyday wear.

3. High-Cut Panties

High-cut panties are extremely underrated. They provide a good amount of comfortable coverage in the back and the front, and they can be made from comfy materials such as cotton, spandex blends, etc.

What makes high-cut panties so much more effortlessly flattering than other full-coverage panty styles on the market is their high-cut leg openings. The leg openings of high-cut panties rest at the top of your hips, which highlights the sexy curves of your backside and waist and makes your legs look instantly slimmer and longer.

If you’re in the market for simultaneously sexy and comfy panty styles to add to your collection, check out HauteFlair’s collection of sexy panties. This sexy panty collection includes all of the styles included in this post, plus many more for you to explore.