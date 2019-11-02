Building a Connected, Unified, and Engaging Conference with Event Applications

Today, people have become extremely tech-savvy and since the launch of both the App Store and Play Store in 2008, they have also become increasingly dependent on mobile apps not only for staying informed and connecting with others, but also for performing even the simplest everyday tasks such as checking the weather, banking, reading news, writing emails, and much more.
Now, even event organizers have the chance to benefit from them by using something known as event applications. They represent a great alternative to printed programs but can offer much more than just that. Here is everything you should know about them and how they can help you create the best possible conference experience.
What They Are
Also known as conference apps, they are specifically developed and designed to help both organizers and attendees manage and enhance their conference experience. These apps come together to form a personalized platform and can include basic ones such as the event agenda, feed, chats, venue information, other relevant, practical information, and more. However, you can also incorporate numerous others some of which include polls, contacts, maps, Q&As, participant matching, panel discussions, leads, sponsor promotion, and many others.
Why Use Them?
1. Enhanced Guest Experience
For attendees, speakers and networking are probably the most important parts of a conference. These applications can greatly increase their satisfaction by allowing your guests to tailor their experience to suit all of their needs. Users can navigate through the venue with ease, and they will be able to find sessions, speakers, exhibit booths they are interested in as well. They offer a completely personalized experience for each individual. You can visit launchinteractions.io to learn more about this.
2. No More Paper
Printed programs can be a true nightmare for organizers. Besides having to answer questions such as exactly how many to print and how much that will cost, there is also the question of what happens if there are any changes in the program. However, conference apps allow you to easily change any information and even enable you to send notifications as soon as they are made. This way your guests will be notified immediately, making it much easier to distribute all information as well.
3. Increased Interactions
Participants can take part in discussions, answer live questionnaires, give feedback, rate sessions, participate in polls, and more. Besides that, thanks to participant matching and chats, guests can also communicate with each other. All of this not only makes them feel more included but will increase engagement and interest in your event. You will also be able to use feedback and ratings to improve the quality of your conference and make the next one even better.
4. Better Sponsor Exposure and Increased Sponsor Revenue
Sponsors support your event because they are looking to gain more exposure during it. The application provides an easier way to do this and also allows them to reach a specific target group. You can increase sponsor visibility by prioritizing sponsored posts on the home feed. Since the platform can be used not only during but also before and after a conference, it enables sponsors to continue building exposure for a longer time.
Conclusion
Today, these applications are not just a nice addition to your conference but should be an essential part of it. They can greatly boost attendance, increase satisfaction and engagement, and help you meet all of your guest’s demands. They enable you to build a community and stay connected with people even after your event has ended.