3 Ways to Spice Up Your Sex Life This Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is designed to celebrate love and romance. Of course, for most people, sex is an important part of romantic relationships. Even so, it’s completely normal for the spark to fade in your sex life—especially if you’ve been with the same partner for a long time. If your sex life seems a little less exciting than it used to, that doesn’t mean there’s anything wrong with you or anything wrong with your partner or anything wrong with your relationship.

Being the holiday of love, romance, and sex, Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to address any shortcomings in your sex life. Use this upcoming V-Day as an opportunity to re-dedicate yourself to enjoying your time in the bedroom with your partner and making sure your partner enjoys themselves too. Improving your sex life can be intimidating, but it doesn’t have to be as daunting as you might think. Try these three simple tips to spice up your sex life in time for this upcoming Valentine’s Day.

1. Change It Up

It might seem obvious, but it’s worth noting that one of the easiest and most fool-proof ways to spice up your sex life is just to try something new in the bedroom. Whether it’s a new position or a foreplay technique you’ve never used before, trying anything new in the bedroom can quickly re-ignite the spark that’s missing between you and your partner.

Of course, as is true for anything related to sex, maintaining open communication with your partner is the key to ensuring an enjoyable experience for both of you when you’re trying new things in the bedroom. If you’re low on inspiration, do some research. There are plenty of online resources for couples hoping to bring some adventure into their sex life. Watch some Youtube videos or read some Cosmo articles—you can even do your research alongside your partner to make sure you find something that both of you are excited to try.

2. Wear Lingerie

Lingerie can do wonders for your sex life. Spicing up your sex life this Valentine’s Day might be as easy as slipping on a silky babydoll or a flirty bra and panty set.

If you and/or your partner are having trouble getting into the mood, try bringing sexy lingerie into the mix to re-ignite the spark between you. Step up your lingerie game in time for V-Day with festive Valentine's Day-themed lingerie styles.

3. Stay in Bed

Responsibilities and busy schedules can really get in the way of maintaining a satisfying sex life. You might be surprised at how much your sex life improves when neither you nor your partner have anything else to do but stay in bed all day long.

Consider celebrating this Valentine’s Day from the comfort of your bed. Coordinate with your partner and set aside time to celebrate V-Day by staying in bed. Plan a movie (or three) to watch, get some bedside snacks, slip on some lingerie, and enjoy relaxing with your partner. Of course, if you want to re-ignite the spark in your sex life, your bed is the perfect place to start.