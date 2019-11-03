4 Fantastic Birthday Theme Parties For Kids That Won’t Break The Bank

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Have you ever noticed that parents always seem to spend a fortune on their kids’ birthdays? Sure, there’s an element of children expressing the desire for the latest toys, for example. But, it seems like some parents feel as though they’ve got to out-do others when it comes to spending!

I realized a long time ago that you could create an awesome birthday party without spending big bucks. Plus, your children and their friends can have an amazing and memorable time! Let’s face it: this special day is about making memories. So, with that in mind, check out these fantastic ideas for high-fun and low-cost parties for kids:

Dinosaur-themed birthday party

It doesn’t matter whether your child is a toddler or going to turn ten years old. There’s no denying that dinosaurs are an exciting theme for any child’s celebration!

Of course, you don’t want anything to be scary for younger children. They’ll prefer colorful ones rather than scary-looking, realistic ones. So, bearing that in mind, what could you do to set up a dinosaur-themed birthday?

Well, a good start is asking the parents of attendees if their kids could dress up in a dinosaur costume for the event! Believe it or not, there’s a lot of places out there that rent or sell dinosaur costumes. Check out onlydinosaurs.com to see some realistic dinosaur costume ideas.

Next, it’s time to think about invitations. You could go for something stylish and straightforward, such as ones shaped like dinosaurs. Or, you could go unique and do what I did for my son’s dino-themed celebration and bake some dinosaur claw cookies!

When it comes to the venue, your choice will probably depend on the time of year.

If it’s likely to rain, you’re going to want an indoor venue. But, a summer birthday party would be amazing outdoors! If you’re lucky enough to live near a safari park, you could even host the venue there.

To save on cost, you may wish to organize dinosaur-related food and drinks. A buffet-style arrangement works best; after all, kids will want to snack during playtime! Most venues will allow outside catering for parties.

Geocaching-themed birthday party

For young and older children alike, one fun idea is to set up a geocaching-themed party! If you don’t know what geocaching is, you’re in for some fun.

Geocaching is an outdoor treasure-hunting game where you use GPS to locate geocaches. In a nutshell, they’re waterproof containers hidden at specific GPS coordinates. Inside those geocaches are small “treasure” items.

When you find the treasure, you would usually write your name on a list. Next, you’d take an item and leave something of your own for others to find.

For a geocaching-themed party, you may wish to host it on some private land. Of course, if you’ve got a big backyard, you could host it there! There’s also the option to host the venue in your local park, too.

Geocaching is a low-cost but super-fun way to celebrate a child’s birthday. Check out the mentoringmoments.org website for some more inspiration.

Crazy Olympics themed birthday party

Another idea for a low-cost outdoors birthday celebration is to go with the crazy Olympics theme!

The idea here is simple. You split the kids into teams and have them complete a series of fun (and wacky) Olympics sports. The events they must complete can be as imaginative as you want!

For instance, one idea might be a basketball game consisting of ping-pong balls. Another could be a discus game where each player throws paper plates across the room.

Or, how about a 10m dash using inflatable horses instead of running? The medals for the winners could be edible chocolate coins!

As you can see, the possibilities are endless for a wacky Olympics themed event. And the best part? It won’t put a dent in your wallet!

LEGO-themed birthday party

One final idea I’d like to share with you, and it’s one I’ve done last year as it happens, is a LEGO party. Most, if not all kids love playing with LEGO – although we parents hate stepping on LEGO pieces barefoot!

You can host a LEGO party at your home or anywhere within reason! All you need is some LEGO, and the kids will take care of the rest! Of course, don’t forget to organize some food and party favors.