3 ways you can use to find a profile on Facebook

Did it ever occure to you that you wanted to find a person or a profile on Facebook without having his/hers/its name but you just didn’t know how? Facebook is the most popular social network ever and it has more than 2 billion users. Still, that is not an obstacle. Here are three methods that you can use to find the profile you are looking for.

1. File name

You can try using the file name of the photo, if it was taken from Facebook. Search for a three sets of numers and copy the middle set. Type in the URL bar facebook.com and photo.php?fbid=******** – the stars represent the file name on the photo. And voila – you have found your person!

2. Google Image Search

Image search is a great way to find something based on a photo. Just type in images.google.com, upload a photo and you will get the results.

3. Advanced search

If you want to find people by their hometown, city, relationship status, school etc. – you should try using SearchIsBack. It is an advanced tool that helps you easily find a person.

If you have tried any of these, tell us your experience. Alternatively, if you know any other tool, let us know!