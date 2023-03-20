How to Get Ahead in Gaming Industry with Social Media for Gamers

According to the FinancesOnline Report, there will be 3.07 billion active gamers worldwide in 2023. For this huge industry, social media has provided a great platform for networking, live streaming, marketing, promotion, updates, and sharing tips. Social media has not only connected gamers across the globe but also revolutionized esports competitions. Social media has changed the gaming ecosystem from live-streaming like Twitch and YouTube to Discord and Facebook communities. In this digital era, gamers breathe in social media to get a wider reach and networking opportunities. Collaborations among global gaming companies got easy using social media platforms.

1. Impact of Social Media on the Gaming Culture

Social Media is a big game changer in Gaming culture. Any game lover around the globe can follow their favorite game players on their social handles. Players use social media to keep their audience updated about their competitions. Live-streaming through social media is a great way to share the live contest with anyone. Social media community groups have played a significant role in solving the problems of the gaming industry. Players can share tips and strategies in these communities. Players are connected with their competitors and senior players to learn from their experiences. Gaming news is the talk of the town as social media trends. Esports competitions are announced on esports social handles. In this digital era, the Gaming industry without social media has no existence at all.

2. Top Social Media platforms for gamers

There’s no social media platform exclusively made for gamers or the gaming industry. But most gamers use social media to stay ahead of the gaming industry. According to a survey in 2022, gamers’ top-used social media platforms include 1. YouTube 2. Facebook 3. Instagram 4. Discord 5.TikTok 6. Twitch

YouTube

YouTube is a hub for gameplay videos. There are hundreds of gaming channels from which you can learn any game. Players can share their gameplay by using the live-streaming feature of YouTube. Gaming influencers love YouTube to connect with the gaming community. Gaming brands spend on YouTube advertisements by considering it as a powerhouse for games.

Facebook

The platform itself has a gaming feature where you can invite your friends to play with you. The biggest tournaments and competitions get live coverage on Facebook. Facebook gaming communities have another level of excitement for game lovers. With an average of 173k viewership, Facebook gaming has become a goldmine for gaming brands.

Instagram

With its IGTV feature, Instagram has provided gamers a fantastic video-sharing platform. Insta-Live-streaming of video gameplay gets a broader reach with the targeted audience. Hashtags have played a significant role in the game industry in connecting like-minded gamers and game lovers. Gaming influencers use their Insta handles to reach out to potential clients and gaming companies.

Discord

The chat platform was exclusively designed and devoted to gamers. Gamers can chat with other gamers, along with sharing content. In the video gaming landscape, Discord provides the biggest gaming communities. From gaming communities’ hangouts to becoming the hub for gaming influencers, Discord is the heart of the gaming industry. The platform provides a door to marketing opportunities for games.

TikTok

Having a big chunk of Generation Z, TikTok has greatly influenced gaming culture. Game trailers can be released and shown on the platform. Live feedback and TikTok influencers are other sharks in the marketing and branding of games. Young gamers love to share their experiences on TikTok. Gaming marketers prefer TikTok as a gaming marketing platform.

Twitch

With 140 million active users per month, this amazon owned platform has revolutionized the live-streaming of games. Twitch provided gamers and game companies a spot to stream their live gaming sessions. Gaming brands release beta versions of new games through streamers on Twitch. Twitch streams allow marketing your games to a broader target audience. Video game developers and streamers can get direct feedback from game lovers through stream exposure.

3. Role of Social Media for Gaming Marketers and Gaming Influencers

Social media as a marketing tool has raised a bar in video game marketing. Gaming marketers are using social media marketing to stay ahead of their competitors. Their strategies cover all social media channels to market the game and game industry products to the targeted customers. They use social media as a bridge to build a brand image and leverage the linkage of the gaming community. Social Media gaming influencers have a huge fan base on their social media platforms. Gaming brands and industries hire them to promote their games. These influencers share live updates, new games beta versions, and gaming product reviews with their audience through social media. Game lovers follow and interact with gaming influencers on social media to get updates about gaming contests.

4. Live streaming is fuel to the excitement for game lovers

From cricket and football to e-sports gaming contests, everyone loves to watch the live-streaming. With social media, this live streaming can be shared around the globe. Any game lover or player from any corner of the world can live-stream his game and enjoy the live-stream of his competitors. With YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch, video game streaming has a new life. Gaming industries watch live streams for entertainment, networking, and interaction. In this digitalization, live-steam sharing is a click away from reaching millions of viewers. This all is possible with the power of social media.

5. Future of Social media and gaming

With rapid and continuous technological advancement, the future of social media and gaming looks promising. With the boom of virtual and augmented reality, social media and gaming will become more interactive than they are. A likelihood of intermingling of social media and gaming is expected. Social media platforms seem more entertaining and game-like, and gaming platforms would be more social. With emerging technologies and artificial intelligence, future gaming experiences will be more sophisticated and personalized.

In short, the gaming industry is entirely dependent on social media.