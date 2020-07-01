36 China Town – Review

The 2006 Hindi-language mystery comedy film 36 China Town was directed by Abbas-Mustan and has become one of the most famous movies in the Indian cinematography. The movie stars one of the prominent actors and actresses throughout Bollywood and is the adaptation of the movie Once Upon a Crime.

If you take a little detective story, a little romance, a little laugh and a bit of surprise, eventually you will get a great movie! And indeed 36 China Town is a very interesting and exciting movie. I recommend it to all lovers of Indian cinema!

The owner of the famous casino, Sonia Chang, lives quietly and peacefully in this world until her child is lost. An excited mother advertises in a newspaper in order to find her beloved child. The lost child is noticed by Raj and Priya, desperate for finances. After some misunderstanding, they agree to share the fee and go to Chinatown. But, alas, they chose the wrong time. Appearing in the house, companions discover a dead mistress. To death, the frightened Raj and Priya fly out from there, and then the whole mess begins.

It should be noted that actor Paresh Rawal acts as Mr. Natwar, who is a notorious gambler, and casino in general plays a major role in the movie. They seem so realistic you may even wonder that you are watching a real casino. And it is no surprise because the director Abbas-Mustan was thoroughly examining the situation in casinos, to depict everything closely. The movie in India then became a driver for online gambling industries to introduce casino roulette opportunities online for players offered by PlayAmo or similar iGaming venues. Because of this movie, a lot of people became engaged in online casino games. So it is another big plus for the film.

Shahid Kapoor plays the role of Raj. He is just beautiful here, a kind of funny muddler. Raj wants to become an actor, but for this, he needs money. A great role. I would even say one of his best, in my opinion.

Kareena Kapoor – Priya. She is a sweet girl, a little serious, but romantic and courageous. The role is played perfectly without antics present in some of her films.

Akshaye Khanna is Chief Inspector Karan. This role seems to be written for him, and I really liked it. Akshaye was never my favourite, but here I can not imagine another in the role of Karan. He so funny squints his eyes and raises his eyebrows. The crowned glance of the inspector is excellent as well. Such a serious, with a little humour, think outside the box and indeed a very bright personality in the film. This image is somewhat similar to that played by Raja from Let’s Dance! He really wants to play such roles. I was pleased with the appearance of the wife of the inspector at the end of the film.

Inveterate casino lovers performed by Paresh Rawal and Johnny Lever, without knowing it, show the whole nightmare of their kind of addiction, and with humour. Their wives Gracy (Payal Rohatgi) and Ruby (Tanaaz Currim) also played well.

Upen Patel – Rocky. He is a self-confident womanizer, a frivolous guy. Something in his appearance is repulsive.

A street drunkard and servants, I do not know their name, also entered the role. Pretty believable. Their roles are short but memorable.

As a connoisseur of Indian cinema for its moral character, and most importantly romance and humour, I decided to watch this movie. In the middle of the film, I felt like a genius: I guessed who the criminal was and a significant part of the film was sitting, towering above Indian detectives. However, after some time, the action of the film was so confused, so complicated that I did not know who to choose. All the same, India’s detectives are not bad, although not pure, but it’s even better. The film is light, pleasant, sometimes sudden and unexpected. In general, I approve.

The musical accompaniment is slightly above average. The songs are pleasant, good, but there is no hit, although I am not complaining. This movie does not spoil.

What I liked about the film is that it shows the dangers of lying. When you lie, it’s only worse for yourself. This is true in the case of every suspect. Lying does not lead to anything good.

In general, it is a good film, without blood, any unnecessary scenes. Nothing to add, not to decrease. It is enough to relax and cheer up, just right.

Indian and gambling

While the movie features gambling we should say a few words about it. Gambling in India has a very interesting and long history. The first games appeared among the warrior caste about 3,000 years ago. These were quite wealthy people because they had a good salary. The first gamble was dice. Hindus adored entertainment, so one prosperous Indian once lost his wife.

After there were cockfights. Locals loved this cruel sight, and it was at that moment that bets appeared.

A little later, the Indians began to open the first gaming establishments in which they gathered in the evenings. And people from official Indian supervision levied a tax on the players and these institutions, which went to the king’s treasury. Thus, India can rightfully be considered one of those countries that have opened gambling to the whole world.

If we talk about modern history, the first casino in India was opened in the early 2000s. It was a ship that cruised across the ocean. The project was so successful that the country’s authorities decided to continue developing the gambling business. Now there are 3 states in which gambling is allowed, these are Goa, Sikkim and Punjab. If we talk about the country as a whole, then it takes 9th place in the world in terms of income from gambling establishments.

As for online gambling, then everything is somewhat confusing. The legislative framework does not give a definite answer, but because most local and foreign providers work in the “grey zone”. However, locals with great pleasure play in online casinos.