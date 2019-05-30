37 Best Movie Sites Like 123movies in 2019

May 30, 2019

If you are looking for a decent replacement for 123Movies for online streaming of movies and TV shows, here are 37 suggestions for you.

Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime is probably your best choice for streaming, if you don’t mind paying for the service. You can get one month free trial when you first sign up.

HackIMDB

HackIMDB is a 123movies mirror sites, so it is basically offering the same movie library and site functionality.

FMovies

A great streaming site, FMovies feature very few ads and has a collection listed by categories like Genre, Country, Movies, TV Series, Cinema Movies, A-Z List, Release and Most Watched.

123Movies.ch

Site similar in design to 123Movies, 123Movies.ch has a vast library of Hollywood and Bollywood hits for you to enjoy.

Vumoo

Vumoo has a few ads, but no popups, which are far more annoying and intrusive. It has two streaming servers, ensuring smooth operation even if one is offline.

YesMovies

YesMovies features a simple to use site navigation, but there will be a few popups that you have to deal with before watching a movie.

Cmovies

Cmovies offers free streaming for movies from all around the world.

YoMovies

With a huge selection of Bollywood movies, including dubbed versions and Tamil movies, YoMovies is very popular with Indian movie fans.

Free YouTube Video Downloader

Not a streaming service per see, Free YouTube Video Downloader lets you download your favorite movies from YouTube and watch them later.

Hindilinks4u.to

A great site to watch Hindu movies, with or without dubs, Hindilinks4u.to is regularly updated with the latest Bollywood hits.

Afdah

Not really similar to 123Movies, Afdah supports web and mobile devices streaming, both Android and iOS.

Moonline.tv

Moonline.tv offers movie streams in both 720p and 1080p resolution, ensuring HD quality for its viewers.

Bmovies

Bmovies is a great choice for movie streaming, featuring a few ads and popups.

Movie4u

Apart from all major Hollywood hits, Movie4u also has dubbed Hindu movies in its collection.

WatchFree

WatchFree doesn’t host any movies or TV shows. Instead, it offers a collection of links where you can see them.

Couch Tuner (Not Working)

Couch Tuner is a streaming site specialized in TV shows and you won’t find any movies there. Howvere, the selection of the most popular TV shows is quite extensive.

PureFlix

PureFlix is a great choice for all your streaming needs, including best movies and TV shows currently showing.

PrimeWire

PrimeWire has one of the largest collections of movies and TV shows on the Internet. Apart from video content, it also offers music to its users.

TinklePad

TinklePad is one of the best free streaming sites on the net, offering excellent library available in HD quality.

ZMovies [Sign Up Required]

ZMovies is one of rare sites on our list that require a sign up. However, the registration procedure is quick and easy.

GoStream

GoStream doesn’t require registration, is completely free to use and offers moves from all over the world, including Japan, china, and India.

HDO

HDO or hdonline.to as it was known previously, has a great selection of movies and TV shows and fast streaming.

GoMovies

For every movie that list on the site, GoMovies offers several streaming sources, ensuring that you can always watch it, even is some of the servers are down.

Rainierland is on of the oldest streaming sites on the net, offering the latest movies and TV shows.

PutLocker

Another veteran streaming site, PutLocker has easily navigable library of movies and TV shows, allowing you to arrange titles according to genre or country of origin.

123movies

Another mirror of 123Movies, offering the same functionality. If the original site gets blocked, it can be handy to have this one bookmarked.

OnlineHDMovies

OnlineHDMovies has a vast collection of both movies and TV shows, but it has too many ads and popups that can ruin your experience.

SolarMovie

SolarMovie has perhaps the best streaming quality and is a great choice if you want to watch HD streams.

FlixTor

FlixTor goes to great lengths to ensure their collection is always contemporary and that it contains the latest cinema hits.

Hulu [US only]

Another commercial site, Hulu will cost yoy $5.99 a month, but it can only be watched from the Unites States.

Niter

One of the best organized sites on our list, Niter has a clever layout which makes navigation a breeze.

Movie25.me

Whether you are looking for Hollywood or Bollywood hits, you can find both on Movie25.me.

Crackle

Crackle requires a registration, but its content and quality is worth those few minutes you will spend on creating an account.

SeedHD

SeedHD site is somewhat unorganized and you may have some troubles finding the title you want, but if it your only choice, it will have to do.

SnagFilms is another site that offers access from mobile devices.

XMovies8

XMovies8 lacks all the basic search parameters other sites on our list have, like genre, year, or IMDb ratings.

NoMoviesHere

NoMoviesHere has a wide selection of both movies and TV shows in high quality.

Last modified: May 30, 2019

