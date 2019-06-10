4 designs tips that will help you transform your bedroom

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Your bedroom is one of the most important spaces in your home, especially if you live with other family members or friends, as this may be the only place where you can have some alone time. As you will spend a lot of your time in your bedroom, you need to make sure that you like the look of it, and if not, you should consider making some changes that will make you feel relaxed and at ease in the mornings and evenings.

If you’re stuck for design ideas, you should take a look at the following tips which will help you achieve your dream bedroom.

Keep it simple

When renovating your bedroom, it is crucial that you consider the essentials, such as the bed, a bedside table, and storage space. Before selecting the right furniture, you also need to check the size of your area, as you don’t want to crowd your bedroom with oversized furniture and make your room look smaller.

You should also avoid choosing bright colors and abstract patterns, which will make your bedroom appear over the top and loud, the opposite of what you want to achieve. Instead, you should opt for light colors like cream or blue, and compliment this with plain furniture that fits perfectly with the rest of the decor.

Improve your view

If your bedroom is facing a nice view, you should make the most of it by updating your windows to a bay style, as this will make the view clearer. You should also consider swapping out any heavy curtains and replacing them with light voiles to showcase the landscape outside.

Maintain privacy

If your bedroom is your only sanctuary, you need to make sure you create a private space that you can retreat to after a long day. While part of your room will be visible from a public space like the living room when you open the door, you could create a space that is out of sight. To do this, you could invest in stylish screen dividers, which can be used to form a dressing room or even an office.

Another great way to create privacy is by adding curtains or a canopy around your bed, which will offer you the quiet time you need. This will also ensure that you are well-rested and is ideal if you need some peace and quiet.

Enhance your lighting

Changing up the lighting in your bedroom is so important, especially if you have a dark room that appears dingy and cramped. Adding decorative lighting fixtures, like a chandelier or bedside lamps, can help to enhance natural light and also add sophistication to the room.

When choosing lighting, it is important to pick different lighting fixtures to create different moods. For example, at night, you may want to create a more relaxing feel, and so a dimmer would be ideal for this situation, as you can adjust it as and when you need to.