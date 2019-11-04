4 Interior Decorating Tips That Will Give Your Home a New Life

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Every new home needs interior decorating that will help the family settle quickly. But regardless if you’re moving into a new home, or simply in desperate need to change this up, interior decorating is instrumental to give your home new life.

So with all that said, here are our 4 interior decorating tips.

1. Choose Your Style

Before you do any decoration, you first need to determine your style. This can be easily achieved if you ask yourself a few questions. Do you prefer tailored furniture pieces or pieces that appeal more to comfortability and color? Do you prefer to navigate more towards a modern style, or traditional? Do you want your living room to look formal, elegant, playful, inviting, or simply casual?

These are all questions that can help you determine your style. But to answer these questions, you need to take a look at yourself. What designs do appeal to you? Which designs do you take inspiration from? You don’t need to be an interior decorator to determine your style; all you need to do is think what you like most.

2. Eliminate The Options that You Don’t Like

One way to quickly get a general idea of what you like is to eliminate the things that you don’t like. By putting aside all the things that you dislike, you can narrow down the list of ideas that will appeal to you more. According to Desired Living, you will instantly notice the things that you dislike, since they will most likely remind you of bad things in your childhood, such as a bold large-scale print or a wingback chair. Color is yet another thing that instantly evokes feelings of past design trend mistakes that you’ll be less eager to repeat.

3. Plan Around Your Space

Planning is an essential part of interior design. Before you purchase any item to give your home a fresh feel, take the time off to make some plans about your preferred choice of design. This can easily be done by simply measuring your space. Take the living room for example; you shouldn’t go furniture shopping if you haven’t taken proper measures of the living space. Failing to do this will result in you ending up with furniture pieces that are too large for your living room, and that is something that no one wants.

4. Sample Before You Paint

Painting interior walls are the most cost-effective interior design trend that you can make to give your home something new. However, paint has the power to eighter connect rooms or disjoint them. This is because you should never paint two separate rooms with colors that don’t match.

Whenever painting your interior walls, make sure to sample the color before applying it. Make sure to do this in broad daylight and at night, to get a better idea of how the paint will reflect each time during the day. When choosing the color, always go for one that makes you feel happy, calm, or simply one that satisfies you. Never go for suggestions as the color could well work for your friend’s walls, but not on yours.