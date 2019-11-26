4 Reasons You Should Finally Start a Mommy Blog

You’ve mentioned starting a mommy blog to your family and friends and you’ve gotten enthusiastic support. But, starting a blog is a lot of work, right? Isn’t it really expensive? Not really.

You can realistically pick out a WordPress theme, get your web hosting from a provider like HostPapa , and you will be up and running in a single day! And it costs very little.

If you’re still on the fence, here are the 4 reasons that you absolutely have to start a mommy blog.

1. You Have a Child With Special Needs

The world needs moms to share their experiences and insights from raising a child with special needs. These blogs are invaluable to other mums who are dealing with the same challenges and struggles.

This could provide them with tips from your experiences on what to expect and how to deal with situations they will face. Or, it can simply give them the comfort of knowing that they’re not alone and someone has shared their struggles.

2. You’re Feeling Disconnected

Writing about your experience can help you fight some of the feelings of isolation from your family and friends that may come with staying at home with your kids.

Writing about your experiences can help you share them with other people, and reach a whole new audience of other moms who you can build relationships with.

3. A Form of Therapy and Self-Care

Journaling is recommended by a number of mental health professionals for women dealing with everything from depression to anxiety. It is a way of taking stock of your feelings and stepping back from them.

Even if you never hit “Publish” on most of what you write, that’s OK. There is enormous relief and insights that will come from the sheer act of writing about how you feel and why you feel that way.

Also, the best art comes from the strongest emotions. And it’s almost a given that what you write will be incredibly relatable and it will really strike an emotional cord with other moms.

Some have said that blogging about being a mom makes them a better mom.

4. Passive Income

We don’t want to give you the impression that a mommy blog is an ATM machine that just spits out money while you sleep. However, properly leveraged and promoted, a mommy blog can absolutely be a source of that glorious passive income you’ve heard about.

If you’re already familiar with digital marketing, you’re several steps ahead of most people. However, if you’re new to this space, you can still make money blogging. You should know that you will spend far more time learning about digital marketing than you will spend doing the actual writing. But, that can be a rewarding journey in itself.

Has this pushed you off the fence yet? Being a mommy blogger can be an incredible experience. It can help give you a new voice when you’re feeling down or alone, and it can even unlock a new stream of revenue if you can build a good following.

So stop talking about it and start writing!