Top 5 Mom Bloggers to Follow in 2020

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Slowly but surely, we’re approaching the end of 2019. We will be facing 2020 soon. And in the new year, we’ll be facing the same old problems again. One of them seems scary at times – motherhood! Motherhood as a problem may sound crazy to some of you. However, the fact is that motherhood can be a very big challenge for many women. Being a mom is wonderful, but at the same time, it’s scary and sometimes very lonely. Fortunately, there are internet and numerous resources that can assist you in this wonderful but difficult mission. We’re presenting you, mom bloggers.

What Type Of Mom Are You?

You can find many tips for mothers on the Internet. Such advice comes in the first hand – from women who are moms themselves. On the Internet, you can find blogs about moms with a bunch of sub-categories. Blogs about newbies moms, working moms, single moms, older moms, LGBT moms, blogs for parents who have children with special needs, etc. Whatever you want, you’ll find it. It is estimated that there are more than 4 billion mom bloggers. So, surely there is a blog for a mom like you. Among many mom bloggers, these ladies have managed to stand out. Today, they are among the best. These moms are unbelievable influencers, and you should consider following them over the next year.

1. Amber Faust

Amber Faust (www.faustisland.com) is a 35-year-old photographer, blogger, and one of the most popular parent-influencers on Instagram. She started with sharing adventure-photos with her husband and three children on a colorful island in South Carolina. Amber’s Instagram profile is full of lovely pictures of beach life. Her blogging and influencer career started when she was on maternity leave. Then she started documenting their family life on social networks. She quickly became very popular and impressed hundreds of thousands of her followers. Her blog tackles various subjects such as family life, travel, food, motherhood, and simple living.

2. Michelle Robinson

Michelle Robinson (moderndaymoguls.com) is a mom who lives in Nashville with her husband, two children, and a cute pup. For the last 5 years, she has gone a long way. From working full-time as a marketing manager to starting a business as Content Creator of Modern Day Moguls. Her blog is very colorful. You can find her exploring new areas of Nashville with her family or chasing food trucks to different street festivals.

You can also find her shopping on a flea market, or watching new Netflix shows, hanging out at the gym or trying to lose the last pounds of her baby weight. The main goal of MDM is to keep moms trendy and help them go out of their comfort zone. This blog will make your day much easier and you’ll enjoy a glimpse into her daily life.

3. Kristyn Whitaker

Kristyn Whitaker (carolinafirefliesblog.com) was born and raised in Florida. She claims she was the geeky girl with tons of freckles and one huge advantage. She could make friends wherever she goes. She transferred her skill to make friends on the internet. So, today, she has “tons” of friends who are following her profile on Instagram and read her blog that contains various subjects. Her blog is mainly referring to the southern lifestyle. It’s about love and family life in the South. Every day she is sharing her “mom life”, toddler adventures, parenting advice, recipes, etc…

4. Leah Wade

Leah Wade (www.fortbirthday.com), a mom of twins who got talked by her friend into being a mom blogger. When she started her fortbirthday.com she never dreamed where it got her. Today, she is one of the top 20 mom bloggers to follow. You can find many interesting topics on her page, such as parenting, and do-it-yourself advice.

5. Crystal Dorothy

Crystal Dorothy (www.notsosupermomvssociety.com) has launched this blog to share the experience with SPD. Encouraged by many people, she decided to publicly open this topic and share Everett’s Sensory Processing journey. Most of her posts are directly related to SPD, but you can also find many parenting advice, funny life stories, etc…

We must admit that these mothers are a true inspiration for most of us. It’s often said that there is no manual for raising a child. That is so true. We hope this list will help you or even encourage you to share your life journeys and motherhood adventures. And who knows…Maybe one day you’ll inspire someone too.