5 Most Popular Skincare Trends To Watch For in 2020

Skin is the biggest organ we have and the most obvious one, for sure. Having glowing skin is the dream of every woman, and thanks to the numerous treatments available, it is easily achievable. There are numerous treatments available and which one will you choose depends solely on your personal preferences. In case of any skin conditions, it is necessary to consult with a doctor before undergoing any particular one. On the other hand, if your skin is healthy, but you want to improve its looks, then we have a few suggestions for you that you can try out!

1. Dermaplaning

This is one of the hottest trends, and you should certainly consider it. If you would like to let your skin breathe and look velvety smooth, then it will help you do just that. It is a way of exfoliating the skin to reveal a brighter complexion. It includes using a sharp blade for removing the excess skin. It sounds very scary, but it is a very simple procedure that won’t hurt you. It is popular among celebrities for a reason. It removes that peach fuzz that all of us have, which leaves your skin completely smooth and beautiful. It is recommended for people who simply cannot get rid of the small skin imperfections. For more information, check out Sea Mists medspa.

2. Ampules for skincare

Nourishing your skin is the absolute imperative, and it should be done properly. Sometimes creams are not sufficient. It is necessary to use something more substantial. They contain active ingredients in large quantities. Ampoules are serums that contain the exact quantity that you need, and that will help you get that glow you want.

Sometimes they come in the form of a bottle with a dropper, so it is a very hygienic solution for skin. It is necessary to choose the one that is suitable for your skin and use it properly.

3. Permanent makeup

Even though permanent makeup has always been very popular, women want to find ways to save their time in the morning. Permanent makeup is a perfect solution for women who want to look stunning at any time of day and night and don’t think about applying makeup every couple of hours. Usually, women choose to undergo the treatment for applying permanent eyeliner, eyebrows, and lip blushing. It is a straightforward treatment that can last from a year up to two years, depending on your skin type and can truly change your life for the better.

It will help you make your facial features more beautiful, and you won’t have to worry about correcting your makeup during the day. It can help you increase confidence and simply relax, knowing that you look good at any time.

3. Chemical peel

If you wish to remove the first layer of your skin safely and let it heal nicely, then you should consider trying chemical peel. Consult an experienced dermatologist who will know the exact amount of the product they should use to help you achieve your desired look. This treatment helps with reducing fine lines and achieve a healthier look.

The texture of the skin gets significantly improved. If you have issues with the skin quality, melasma, and acne, then this is the treatment you should think about. Every client gets a unique treatment so that you will get a fully customized approach. However, it is not recommended for everyone. If you have any allergies, problems with the rash or any other skin issue, if you are pregnant or still breastfeeding, or if you have a problem with the sunburns, this treatment is not for you. After the treatment is done, you will need to care well for your skin and avoid peeling the flaking skin because that may leave scars.

4. CBD products

Lately, people are turning to nature more and more. It is known that marijuana has numerous positive effects, and thousands of people worldwide are using CBD oil to treat various health issues. However, lately, numerous skin care products contain CBD, and their popularity keeps increasing. Considering that CBD has anti-inflammatory properties, it is no wonder why this market keeps expanding. It can help you deal with acne.

There are various products to choose from, such as oils, beauty serum, body cream, herbal concentrate, soaps, cleansers, eye serum, and many others. There is doubt that they are very powerful and effective.

5. Creating a good skincare routine

This was always trendy, and it will always be. It is necessary to find the formula that works for you and stick with it. Choose the products that are suitable for your skin type and don’t use too many products because that may cause irritations. It is important to always clean your face before going to bed and wait for a little while until your skin absorbs all the nutritive ingredients. If you tend to go to bed right after you put the cream and serum, you waste your money on the products that won’t have the chance to prove their potency. Avoid synthetic fragrances, parabens, and products that are too harsh. Turn to organic and high-quality cosmetics that will help you nurture your skin correctly.

These are the main trends to pay attention to this year, but you should know that the most important thing is to find what suits your skin. Avoid experimenting with treatments if your skin is too sensitive and can easily get irritated. Discuss with dermatologists and make sure you do your research about all the pros and cons and the right way to care for your skin after.

The most important thing is to be gentle to your skin and nourish it regularly. Discover what suits you the most and then follow up with that routine.