5 anti-aging products you can use in your 30s to stop stressing about the future

First of all, I wanna make one thing clear: There’s nothing wrong with aging at all. That said, there’s also nothing wrong with freaking out about aging if that’s how you’re feeling. And furthermore, there are anti-aging products you can use in your 30s that’ll help you stop stressing about the future. Especially because clearly you are anyway, or you wouldn’t be reading this. Hi. Breathe. It’s OK.

While aging is a natural and totally acceptable part of life, there are some things you can do to make sure your skin stays healthy and chill throughout the process known as “being in your 30s now.” I’m pretty sure that’s the technical term for it. It sounds very clinical and accurate.

But seriously, WTF are those things and products? You don’t want to use some super intense $1,000 eye cream meant for someone who is 82 when you’re 32, and also, what if that $1,000 product is too strong? Sometimes it is! So many questions! What are the answers?! The answers are below, in the form of 5 products (because you have a small bathroom and shouldn’t have to buy a whole Sephora just because you’re not 21 anymore and you know this) you can start using right now, if you want to, no big deal, to prevent the signs of aging. Which, again, is not something to be terrified of. But since you are kind of low-key terrified about it, let’s get proactive about it.

Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate

This is one of my favorite Kiehl’s products because it uses your body’s sleep cycle (which is when your body is most receptive to repairing itself after a long day of existing in the winter) to restore your poor skin. It’s also paraben-free, yessss.

Kiehl’s Super Multi-Corrective Eye-Opening Serum

One of the first things women in their 30s usually talk about is signs of aging around their eyes, so let’s solve that worry, if you have it. This serum lifts, firms, smoothes, hydrates, and restores your eyes. Plus, it’s paraben-free, mineral-oil-free, fragrance-free, colorant-free, and suitable for sensitive eyes.

m-61 Hydraboost Cream

This rich facial cream can be used morning or night, and is packed with four types of peptides designed to boost skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of fine lines. It’s a mouthful, right? Anyway, its formula also includes vitamin B5, vitamin E, and hyaluronic acid, which plump and hydrate your skin, contains elasticity-boosting tamarind, and antioxidant-rich papaya and white mulberry are also there to be like, “Hey, girl, what’s up?” There are so many things in this jar, guys.

Strivectin Intensive Eye Concentrate For Wrinkles

If you’re already seeing any kinds of of lines around your eyes and you’d rather not be seeing them, this can help. Its patented NIA-114TM technology helps strengthen the skin around your eyes and also diminishes dehydration. Then, optical diffusers reflect light to immediately brighten any dark shadows and help alleviate visible signs of screen fatigue (hello, all of us.)

Boscia Revitalizing Black Hydration Gel

Boscia stuff is pretty much always killer and this cooling gel moisturizer is no different. The gel provides super light-feeling hydration, while also helping to refine skin texture, brighten skin clarity, and minimize the look of pores instantly and over time. Plus, cooling gels always feel really dope.

In closing, you’re in your 30s. This is totally great and you are gorgeous now, you’ll be gorgeous in 10 years, and so on until your death. The end.

Original by: Lane Moore