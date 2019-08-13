5 Basic Tips for choosing the exact color for your drawing room

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Painting even a single wall of a room can produce different effects. The color and intensity help to define the atmosphere, the way it is applied on the wall comes to visually modify the perception of the spaces.

Here are 5 basic tips to consider before choosing the best color for your drawing room.

Define the environments at first

Making the color “turn” on a small portion of the orthogonal wall serves to define a precise area within the room. Any furniture must be contained within the boundary line between the two paints, otherwise the harmony is lost and the two functional areas merge. The transition between different paints must be clear. If you paint, use a 5 cm high removable Scotch tape between the two paints.

Look at the ceiling if lowered

If the color is broken off at a certain distance from the ceiling, the environment will seem lower. It is the device that visually works especially when the contrast between the two paints is very strong. For drawing room, you can either choose a single or two different ones. After choosing them you can consult with malerkanonen.dk professional painter. Often, we think the paint will match the walls, but it doesn’t. The professionals take several things into consideration – wall size, room size, furniture types, their colors, etc.

Is it lowered in tone?

The same color in a lighter shade produces a less sharp contrast than white, with a hushed effect for a warmer atmosphere. Painting a wall is a little trick to radically transform your home. The most important point? It starts from the choice of paint which must be done not only according to one’s own tastes but also according to the room one has chosen to repaint. Once it has been chosen, it will be necessary to decide which wall to paint. Remember that coloring an entire room, no matter how suggestive, may weigh it down.

Know which color to apply

The colors can be applied both vertically, horizontally or arranged in rows, so as to make the room even more original. Usually it is used to paint vertically, so as to divide the walls, especially when it comes to a loft, a living area or an open space. In this way the environments are delimited. Painting a striped room mostly concerns children’s rooms or bathrooms, but no one excludes the possibility of painting the others in this way.

Don’t underestimate lighting

Always remember that the color chosen may appear different at different times of the day. Notice how the warm tones of incandescent light have an effect different from that of natural light? Once you are aware of these possible changes, this could affect the choice for a certain room. Learning the basic language of colors drives everyone to find creative ideas on how to personalize the interior of their home the right way.

Conclusion: Let’s change the colors if necessary

Do you like yellow? Match green tones that are close to each other in the color wheel. It is the combination by analogy, a sure criterion for creating the right combinations. With the red wall, yellow and black goes hand to hand. Olive green goes well with white, grey, black and plum. In this variant it is a soft and relaxing one that is well suited to the living room and drawing room.

So, here are the 5 best tips which you should not underestimate while choosing the perfect color for your drawing room. As well as, don’t forget to consult with your professional painting Company.