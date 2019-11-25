5 beauty products that have gold in them, because fuck it, why not?

If you’re struggling to find the will to do normal things right now, screw it. Let’s just talk about gold. No, not gold bars in general or gold chains, but gold that’s used for beauty and junk. Seriously, there are a lot of beauty products that have gold in them, and here they are, fuck it, why not.

If you’re not feeling super fancy right now (and who is?) just imagine yourself chilling covered in gold from head to toe. Like if someone gave you a lot of money to buy all of these and just drench yourself in all of the gold like a proper golden weirdo. How fun would that be? Also, what is fun? It sounds nice. I think I remember fun and happiness.

Anyway, from masks to eye patches to lip balms, there are just a hilarious amount of products with gold in them and they’re not all $1,000, which is ideal. Plus, nothing really sounds better to me right now than covering myself in a protective gold layer and pretending everything will be fine soon, sure, definitely, probably, I hope. Well, except for things actually being fine. I might want that slightly more.

1. Golden Door Spa Golden Peel-A-Way Masque

This super elegant gold masque deeply lifts away impurities and dead skin cells for a seriously refreshing face experience. While it sets on the skin, a blend of botanical extracts and sugar enzymes work together to nourish, hydrate, and aid in the skin cell renewal process for glowing, fancy skin.

2. Tatcha Red Camellia Lip Balm

Inspired by the popular Japanese wintertime bloom of the same name, this hydrating lip balm leaves lips soft and touchable with a subtle red sheen and hint of 23-karat gold hayyyyy. Rich in camellia oil, it also protects lips with nourishing antioxidants and moisturizers. But note, this one will only be around for this season, so get on that fanciness.

3. BSB Golden Under-Eye Patches

These stupidly pretty gold eye-smoothing patches feature hyaluronic acid for moisture, mica for brightening, and iron (more minerals!!!) to combat bags, circles, and fatigue.

4. Peter Thomas Roth 24k Gold Face Mask

This fAHncy (intentional spelling, yup) mask helps to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It also has caffeine and peridot (ooo, they’re adding gemstones now) to help reduce the aging effects of stress (lol thank you for real).

5. BSB Carats Of Gold Face Mask

This one’s another fun mask that uses ~*colloidal gold*~ to help your skin look sexy and shit. Hyaluronic acid and carrot seed oil also jump in there to plump and smooth your face because why not? Sure. Plus, nourishing shea butter gives the mask a creamy texture that’s just fun to put on.

Feeling better yet? I know you’re not, but also, gold. So, uh. Yeah.

Original by: Lane Moore