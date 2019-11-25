James Marshall Ramsey: An amputee who doesn’t know surrender!

Being a person with a disability is not easy. A person with a disability must be prepared to experience restrictions, both from within themselves and from the environment. This is normal but in reality it is difficult for some of them (people with disabilities) to overcome. They need inspiration, an example of how they live their lives as normal as they possibly can, becoming a truly healthy person, at least spiritually. This is all inseparable from environmental conditions and how it reacts to people with disabilities. Reading this article might provide a benefit about how to interact with people with disabilities and if you are a part of them, this article might provide great inspiration about how you should live the rest of your life.

The achievement of an autonomous life and social integration of people with disabilities is not an easy or comfortable task, because it is limited both by physical and social barriers and by a very diverse attitude, so that people with disabilities look for acceptable and balanced living spaces according to their competencies and limitations . We must offer them opportunities, as appropriate, to develop their capacities – who do have them – and to build their specific paths towards achieving their adult status in their social environment.

In principle, one of the most difficult psychological effects to manage is the diagnosis of disability. Once diagnosed, the person goes through a lengthy admission process that goes through several phases:

Denial. The recurring feelings that you try to avoid from reality because there are difficulties to deal with it. In dealing with pain, there is no way to articulate psychological defenses, so some of them are silent, depressed, depressed or aggressive.

Guilty. After the initial impact has passed, an error appears. This is a very tiring feeling that is often accompanied by various questions about the origin of disability.

Angry. At this stage, sadness and helplessness reach their maximum, ‘touched’ basis, by which two behaviors can be generated: self-pity, which is living apathy and depression that does not allow you to do anything; or think of it as a defining moment that produces energy to act.

Reception. Many people reach it quickly, others take time, even years, to achieve it. However, there are people who never get it and live with disabilities with rejection.

Many people with disabilities suffer in life due to typical psychological problems above. They struggle every day to overcome this problem, which although seemingly trivial but in reality is quite difficult to overcome. But this did not happen to James Marshall Ramsey, a veteran of the United States army. He was a person with a disability due to a motorcycle accident several years ago and he had overcome psychological barriers and become a better person. Curious? Keep reading!

This is all about the inspiration

If you try to find an inspiration, you’re on the right page. This article will talk about a former American combatant, James Marshall Ramsey. He is a former American soldier who lost his leg in a motorcycle accident after reuniting with his friends in America. An incident that was quite ironic because in the midst of fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan, he managed to keep his body safe from distress. Since losing one leg, he is obsessed with tattoos and is now a very famous male tattoo model and actor.

Born 39 years ago, 10/05/1980, in Portland, Oregon, this Scottish Irish man pursued his high school education at Estacada High School before continuing to the delayed entry program for the US. Army. His last rank was sergeant and he served the army for up to 6 years.

An accident that really changed his life

Motorcycle accident has really changed his life. The accident left him with a shattered pelvis, and a right leg above the knee amputation. Had experienced depression, he then managed to accept his condition as an amputee. Ramsey then attended Portland’s Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts for 18 months receiving an Associate’s Degree. He achieved it with perfect attendance and honors. He then continued his education at the Portland Community college with a degree in Welding. 4 years ago, he was discovered by Michael Stokes photography and featured in multiple publications. Since then, Ramsey has appeared on the covers of various romance novels published across every major tattoo publication.

Personal life

Engaged to Heidi Lavon, she is now undergoing her profession as a tattoo model with her partner. Their photos are widespread in various online tattoo communities, representing an unyielding spirit of anyone who experiences a “heavy blow” in his life.

Additional data

– residence: Estacada, Oregon

– height: 6’4”

– weight: 190lbs

– hair color: brown

– eye color: green

– distinctive features: Heavily Tattooed

Sex life

Ramsey often tells the public that he has a better sex life than before he had a motorbike accident. Contrary to many people’s views, Ramsey does not seem to have sustained depression from losing one of his legs and even now he looks very happy. He even often says that sex with one leg looks beautiful and sensational. It seems amazing, at least for some people.

What James Marshall Ramsey taught us all

Basically Ramsey teaches us about the sincerity of accepting everything that happens to us. And not only that, he also teaches how we can utilize our weaknesses to move forward and achieve valuable things in life. The Ramsey-Lavon couple also taught that loyalty does not look at “physical disabilities”. Faithful is about accepting all the strengths and weaknesses of our partners and fight together hand in hand without giving up.

Ramsey has proven that losing a leg cannot bury his dreams. He managed to prove that he can work and achieve anything he dreams of even after he lost his leg. Ramsey is one of our sources of inspiration!

His presence on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter