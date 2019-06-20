5 best wall planters for your home

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

With everyday stress that surrounds us, it is hard to lead a peaceful life. One of the things that could bring us positive energy are plants. With some good wall planters, you can turn a plain wall into a piece of living art. Also, it is pretty convenient if you are low on space because it will not take up floor or shelf space. So, if you want to get closer to nature and have splendid decorations, we bring you the top 5 wall planters that you can use to plant flowers, herbs, and other greenery.

1. Umbra Trigg Hanging Wall Planter – $ 24.00; you save: $6.00 (20%)

This is the best overall choice. Its sleek geometrical shape accompanied by a golden wired frame will be perfect for a modern apartment. It has enough space for your succulents to breathe. Also, it is a smart choice for a smaller living place because it does not take up much space. It will serve as a statement piece in your room.

2. Mkono Terrarium Glass Wall Planter – $12.99

This set of two has an interesting design. It is made out of high-boron silicone and it exposes the roots of the succulents. Also, it is made out of heat-resistant glass and is so easy to assemble because it comes with two nail hooks. These wall planters will be an eye-catching piece.

3. Rivet Modern Rounded Earthenware Wall Planter – $21.99

This is the best-rounded wall planter available. It has a round shape with a neutral greyish color so it easily blends in with any wall color. If you choose this planter, you will have a splendid decorative design in your housing. It has two holes in the back, which makes it easier to assemble.

4. Purzest Ceramic Geometric Wall Planters – $59.99

This set is made out of six ceramic pieces. Each piece comes in a different color and shape, so when you hang it all together it makes a fun decorative wall. It is perfect for hanging cooking herbs, flowers or succulents. Every planter has a matte finish. Channel your inner peace with these planters.

5. Mkono Ceramic 3 Tier Hanging Wall Planter – $24.99

This is a basket of three white ceramic pots. It will make a statement piece in your apartment, balcony, office or anywhere else you choose to place it. You can put your herbs, flowers, cactuses in them, and decorate them with pebbles or little stones. It gives off a bohemian vibe by each pot being connected with a cotton rope. Also, each pot has a drain hole so you can have no worries that you’ll drown your plants with water.