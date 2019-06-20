Instagram Tips: How to Download Photos?

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Instagram has a huge user following that posts more than tens of millions of photos each day. Instagram is regarded as the best photo sharing app in the world.

But one problem that Instagram has is that you cannot download photos. The only way to download photos is to download third-party apps. What happens when we need a specific photo from Instagram, but all we can do is screenshot it? While screenshots work sometimes, it doesn’t work all the time. What if our phone gets stolen and the only copy of a photo we have is on Instagram?

But have no fear as recently Instagram released an update that allows you to download photos. This update was the birth of a downloading tool that lets you download all of your data, which includes photos as well.

But how do we do it? Well, stick around and we’ll tell you.

How to Download Instagram Photos

Recently, Facebook was in big trouble due to ongoing privacy concerns. Well, Instagram faced similar backlash from mainstream and local media for not offering a “download your information” tool like Facebook. So, with all that negative light shed on Facebook, they released a tool that lets you download all of your data in a few simple steps. And so has Instagram.

Step 1: The first thing you need to do to begin the process is to log into Instagram using a web browser and navigate towards your profile.

Step 2: Where it says “Edit Profile” you will find a gear icon. There, select the “Privacy and Security” tab.

Step 3: The next step is to navigate towards a page that says “Account Privacy” located somewhere at the top. Once you’ve found it, click on it and scroll down to a section that says “Data Download”. Click on that and you will see a section that says “Request Download”. Click on that as well.

Step 4: Upon clicking on it, you will have to enter your email and password to confirm your identity and to select where you want the data to be sent.

Upon completing this simple process, you will have your personal information sent to your email along with a download link.

Another way you can download photos on Instagram is to use third-party apps such as InstaHelper Unlike the previous method of downloading, InstaHelper doesn’t download all of your data, but rather the photos or videos you wish to.

Bonus Tip: How to Bookmark a Photo?

Instagram recently allowed users to use a feature that allows you to save photos and recall them later. This simple task is called bookmarking, and you might recognize it from bookmarking websites on your browser.

Instead of reminding yourself that you have to later use an image, you can simply bookmark it. The process is very straightforward and we will explain it below.

Step 1: Select the photo, tap on the photo and select the bookmark icon on the right.

Step 2: The photo is now bookmarked, but you can organize your bookmarks by clicking on the “Save to Collection” button that pops us. Click on it and you will now be able to create your own collection of bookmarks. To view, edit, or organize your bookmarks, navigate to your Instagram profile and tap the bookmarks icon.