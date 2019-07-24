5 Brave Women Reveal What A Female Orgasm REALLY Feels Like

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Admit it: You’ve always wanted to know. Trying to explain what an orgasm feels like is tricky. While we can all agree it feels absolutely amazing and it’s something we would, ideally, like to feel on repeat forever, finding the actual words to describe the specific, detailed feeling of an orgasm leaves many of us, if not most of us, speechless. Then there’s always the big question: Does it feel the same for everyone? Men and women alike? Well, considering women have twice as many nerves in their clitoris than men have in the head of their penis, it’s safe to assume that women are the ones really scoring big on the orgasm front. We asked five women [Including me! Can you guess which quote is mine? — Amelia] to give us the detailed skinny on what an orgasm feels like to them. Here’s what they had to say.

1. A sneeze stuck in your nose

“It’s hard to describe, but if pressed to do so I guess I’d have to say like you know when you have to sneeze, and no matter what you do it just stays at the end of your nose like all f*cking day, and then when you least expect it, you finally sneeze and it’s like every fiber of your body feels amazing? It’s like that. But in the vagina.”

2. A boiling pot of water

“[It feels] like a rolling boil on the stove. Starts slow, there might be some loud noises that you confuse for the real thing, but once it starts boiling over, there’s no stopping it, and no question about what’s happening.”

3. A free fall

“[It feels] like your vagina is being tossed off a cliff and free falls for a second before landing on a really bouncy trampoline!”

4. A prize

“It’s a release, but like the best release in the world. Part of the fun is the build up right beforehand; you know it’s coming and want to reach that phenomenal ending, but you also want to drag it out and sort of tease yourself because even the build up feels good. Then finally you just can’t take it anymore so you come … and every ounce of your body feels numb and alive. “Things are shaking, your heart’s racing, and I don’t know about everyone else, but my legs shake so hard that all I can do is laugh. It’s like I won a really great prize and all I can do is smile and be weirdly proud.”

5. A skydive

“For me, the build up feels like I’m on the edge of the world ready to skydive and my heart is pounding, because I’m not sure what’s next (you know, because sometimes you can lose your orgasm before it hits), but then it hits and the explosion just forces me to fall and feel weightless. Like it doesn’t matter what bad news comes my way because I know there’s just perfectly temperate water below so don’t have a care in the world.”

Original by: Amanda Chatel