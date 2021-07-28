5 Reasons to Check Out the Latest Sex Toys for Men

Men have had the pleasure industry cornered for a long time. We were the first to receive synthetic genitals to play with and our love dolls are legendary around the world. For a long time, scientists didn’t even think women could achieve an orgasm. So, they naturally concentrated all of their efforts on making the best male sex toys money could buy.

But therein lies the problem. How is the average guy supposed to keep up with the latest sextech trends when he’s simultaneously trying to stay discreet about his habits? Like your credit score, you should check up on the state of things at least once a year. And since this has to do with your ability to ejaculate, maybe it’s best to subscribe to a few blogs or channels to stay current when you’re not looking.

What’s new in male sexual pleasure?

Today’s pleasure industry is tailored to men, women, transgender people, and couples. That means there are more orgasmic options these days than ever before in the history of humankind. For example, the latest and greatest in male pleasure involves an automatic stroking motor, Bluetooth connectivity, real-time motion sensors, and virtual reality compatibility. It’s not just beating your meat anymore, boys.

Other innovations typically include the following:

Open-ended cock sockets

Extreme sleeve textures

Molded vaginal/anal orifices

Hinged designs

Targeted stimulation points

Adjustable suction

Customizable pleasure settings

App-controlled databases

Self-heating cores

USB rechargeable batteries

Some devices have all the bells and whistles while others try to keep it simple. Either way, men can now formulate their ideal masturbation session and then enjoy the fruits of their discernment any way they choose. It’s just what the doctor ordered, literally. In fact, modern science says that men should ejaculate at least 21 times per month to maintain optimal cardiovascular and prostate health. So, raise a toast with your hairy palms in favor of longevity.

DID YOU KNOW: Men who have better and/or more frequent sex tend to live longer lives, according to recent studies.

5 reasons to keep up with the latest trends in men’s sex toys

You mean there’s a better reason for having great sex other than living longer? Based on current surveys and user reviews, male masturbators can enhance your existence in numerous ways. Some are measurable and some are not, plus everyone’s experience will differ slightly. However, these are the top five reasons why everybody should keep up with sex toy trends for men:

#1. Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Affects Millions of Men Worldwide

Right now, about 52% of men deal with some form of erectile dysfunction. And while it may be a natural part of aging, most guys don’t want their dicks misbehaving when they’re trying to get it on. So, scientists got down to work figuring out what causes ED. Through their research, they’ve helped develop several devices that are either made specifically for flaccid penises or accommodating enough to fit one in any state. That means the majority finally rules and so do your orgasms with the right toy.

#2. Your Love Life May Depend on It

More than half of all long-term couples say that their sex life is stale. Meanwhile, a lack of good sex is listed as one of the main causes of breakup and divorce. We simply can’t maintain romance when we never experience bliss, but our minds, bodies, and schedules may make that harder than it seems. Automatic and manual pleasure devices help transform the bedroom into something that both partners can enjoy. Plus, they have the power to rekindle a failing flame while also fulfilling fantasies your relationship can’t afford.

#3. Some Toys Can Help with Premature Ejaculation

Stamina is everything when it’s time to have sex, and no man wants to be called a “two-pump chump.” However, increasing your sexual endurance isn’t always easy. There are tons of pills and potions to try, but who has the time, energy, money, or patience to conduct science experiments on their dick? Legit pleasure products for horny, prematurely ejaculating men let you have your cake and eat it too. With a myriad of exciting features and intense performance modes, even the most sensitive of crotches can toughen up.

#4. You Get to Experience Something Truly Unforgettable

Whether it’s because of the toy’s VR capabilities, the Bluetooth-controlled motion sensors, or the automatic vibes and strokes, you’re bound to have a night you’ll never forget. We all remember our first encounter with sex but the rest is usually a blur. Meanwhile, innovating machines like these can make a man feel like a virgin all over again. His increased ability to fulfill fantasies safely and discreetly may actually spoil him. There’s been more than one occasion where a man neglected his partner’s needs because he got everything he ever wanted from his new sex toy. Don’t be that guy.

#5. Your Orgasms Get Measurably Better

Quality sex is more important than you think. According to most medical professionals and sexual health experts, ejaculation isn’t the same thing as a climax and a climax isn’t the same thing as an orgasm. All three are distinct in how they erupt, the way they feel, and what they do to the body. True orgasms overcome your senses and may even help detox your endocrine system. Unfortunately, natural intercourse may not result in such intense sensations. So, using tailored sex toys is quite often the only way to make that happen.

How to find the best sex toy for men

Every man is different, so his sexual pleasure needs will be just as unique as he is. While some men require more space in the chamber for long strokes, other guys intend to focus most of their attention on the frenulum instead. Either way, the point is to find a device that actually gets the job done, whether that be stamina training, personal gratification, or even long-distance couple’s play.

Your best bet is to structure each sex toy shopping trip according to PureIntimacy. Comparing your first impression with real answers and thoughtful insights may help save you time and money. Whatever the case, never buy blindly and always check for a manufacturer’s warranty (especially if you purchase anything online). Some of these things can get pretty expensive, and you don’t want to waste your cash on a faulty stash.

Further, try to pick out something that actually fits your body’s dimensions. Or choose a toy that features adjustable settings and/or removable parts so you can customize the sensations and thereby enhance the experience. And to get more information on any toy you’re considering, read the owner’s manual if the maker publishes it online or contact their customer service to ask your questions.

Experience the pure passion for yourself and your partner

Don’t get stuck behind the times. The male masturbation train is moving quickly and it’s here to take your crotch for a ride. We share a great big world filled with mountains of remarkable pleasure products for men, and a few of them might even have your name on it. So strap in, strap on, and strap up because your dick can’t keep living in the dark anymore.